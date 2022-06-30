ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rapper Ice Cube partners with NFL to strengthen Black economic equality

By Olafimihan Oshin
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P7xRX_0gQuRQW600

The NFL has announced it has partnered with rapper and actor Ice Cube’s Contract with Black America Institute to enhance the league’s efforts to increase economic equity and partnerships with Black-owned businesses.

In a news release on Thursday, the league said its collaboration with Cube, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, will focus on ways to identify career opportunities in the financial, tech, and production sectors fields and to increase the direct and indirect spending on national Black businesses to help close the racial and economic wealth gap in the U.S.

Contract with Black America Institute, founded in 2020 amid the social justice and racial inequality protests in response to high-profile police killings of Black Americans, is an organization that focuses on economic inclusion within the Black community.

“For more than a year, the CWBA Institute has been working closely with the NFL on identifying resources to build stronger, more substantive economic partnerships with the Black community,” Jackson, a member of legendary hip-hop group NWA, said in a statement. “Our team at CWBA, including my longtime business partner and entertainment lawyer Jeff Kwatinetz, and advisors Ja’Ron Smith and Chris Pilkerton, are focused on building corporate partnerships with measurable economic growth outcomes for Black communities across the country. We believe this is a giant step in the right direction.”

Jackson, who also founded his own semi-professional basketball league “Big 3,” has been pushing for more economic equity in the black community.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

Jackson shared in a February 2021 interview that the Biden administration reached out to him about a possible meeting on his Contract with Black America proposal , an initiative that focuses on issues within the Black community such as banking and finance, justice, policing, and reparations as well.

Jackson months earlier didn’t take part in a Zoom meeting with then-Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and other prominent Black entertainers, saying the meeting wouldn’t “be productive.” The actor and rapper also received scrutiny for working with former President Trump’s administration on his “Platinum Plan” proposal.

“Our partnership with CWBA is another reminder that partnering with intentional organizations is critical to everything we do at the League,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Black businesses play a major role in our country’s economic prosperity. We understand these businesses have not always had the opportunity for exponential growth, so we are pleased to have partners like Ice Cube and his organization, CWBA, in a continued, collective push toward greater economic inclusion.”

The NFL has spent and allocated $125 Million to Black-owned and operated businesses within the past years, the statement noted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

What to know before you fill up at Sheetz

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Cars lining up for cheap gas, a sight few and far between, until today.   Some drivers can save on gas this week at Sheetz locations across the region through the holiday weekend.   But mechanics say it’s important for drivers to be aware the sale is not for every vehicle, all […]
KINGSTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Roger Goodell
abc27 News

TikTok influencer shares domestic violence survival story

THOMASTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Kylie Strickland, a LaGrange native, was dating her ex-boyfriend Cody Weems for about two months when he allegedly began to abuse her. Strickland, a social media influencer, used TikTok as a platform to spread awareness and let others know they are not alone. Strickland said fights between the couple often escalated […]
THOMASTON, GA
abc27 News

Mayor Wanda Williams laying rumors to rest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mayor Wanda Williams wants to put the rumors to rest that Harrisburg is not supporting city seniors. Rumors included how there hasn’t been any support for the Heinz Senior Center. Mayor Williams says that’s not true and there are plans for more affordable housing. “There’s been a lot of controversy in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Americans#Nwa#American Football#Rapper Ice Cube#Black Americans#The Cwba Institute#Cwba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

How to get patriotic if you can’t get out on Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Monday is the day that Americans celebrate Independence Day. They are doing it in many different ways, too. From, watching fireworks, to attending parades and other activities, there’s a lot to see and do out there. However, some of us have to work and, let’s face it, when quitting time comes […]
FESTIVAL
abc27 News

Penn State Lion Shrine vandal suspect charged

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Police have charged a woman who allegedly vandalized multiple Penn State buildings, including the Nittany Lion Shrine in May. Julia Cipparulo, 23, has been charged with vandalizing the Nittany Lion Shrine, Old Main and Hintz Family Alumni Center on May 8. Police were able to determine based on security video, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

NASA calls ‘mystery’ rocket crash on moon highly unusual

NASA said a rocket of unknown national origin that crashed into the moon earlier this year produced a double crater on the surface, an unexpected feat. The agency’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which collects data on the moon, spotted two craters after the “mystery rocket body” collided with the moon on March 4, NASA said recently. […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
abc27 News

PSP corporal faces four misdemeanor charges

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania State Police corporal is now facing four misdemeanor charges for leaving the scene of an accident and later lying about it to investigators. That accident allegedly took place shortly before 1 a.m. near the intersection of West Ridge and Swanville roads on June 9. Matthew Burns, 39, has been charged with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy