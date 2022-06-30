ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

'Such an Asset': Howard Stern Says Bradley Cooper Will Run as His VP

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to Stern, Cooper expressed concern about running as "another white male," before reportedly agreeing to be on the radio host's presidential...

Page Six

Katie Couric’s husband, John Molner, called out for ‘tone-deaf’ Roe v. Wade post

His Instagram post crash-landed. Katie Couric’s husband, John Molner, was called out for whining on social media about Delta canceling his flight last Friday — the same day that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The financier and CEO of Couric’s media company tagged the airline in his post before acknowledging it was “a sad day in our nation.” Molner, 59, then incongruously ranted about how “Delta Airlines continues its descent toward becoming the worst major US airlines canceling scores of flights daily, stranding passengers for days and holding them hostage to higher fares.” In the comments section, one gobsmacked follower fumed,...
Fox News

Biden is following in the footsteps of Jimmy Carter

Americans suffering from rising prices and the highest inflation in 40 years need to demand the results Presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump gave them. They need to reject the policy failures of Presidents Jimmy Carter and Joe Biden. The difference in economic outcomes is not theory or an ideological...
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
Fox News

Joy Behar says 'The View' changed when Trump got elected: 'We used to have more laughs'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said Monday that the show "changed" when former President Donald Trump was elected, adding that before him, they "used to have more laughs." During Monday's episode, "The View" hosts discussed the show's reunion special that is set to air on Hulu on Monday. After playing a preview of the special, during which the original hosts talked about the public criticism of the show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked the hosts about how social media changed the show and "life as we know it."
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

