'Such an Asset': Howard Stern Says Bradley Cooper Will Run as His VP
According to Stern, Cooper expressed concern about running as "another white male," before reportedly agreeing to be on the radio host's presidential...www.newsweek.com
According to Stern, Cooper expressed concern about running as "another white male," before reportedly agreeing to be on the radio host's presidential...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1