Lunchbox & Eddie Put to the Test With “Know Your Numbers” Quiz

After The Bobby Bones Show yesterday (June 29), Eddie and Lunchbox had to be put to the test with the Know Your Numbers quiz .

Eddie was having a problem doing simple math and Lunchbox couldn't remember the amount of letters in the alphabet. So Bobby Bones put them up against each other in the Know Your Numbers test today (June 30). They each had to answer 10 math questions, whoever got the most correct won the game. Whoever got at least 7/10 correct would win Bones' $20. Eddie was only able to answer 4 correctly, meanwhile Lunchbox was able to answer 8 correctly.

Lunchbox was the winner and he got to take home $20.