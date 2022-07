The Miami-Dade police officer will serve a year in county jail time for his misdemeanor and battery charges. There’s no denying that despite their integral role in our protection, police officers often engage in an abuse of power too. Police brutality has been on the rise for several years, and more so, it’s on record because of social media and smartphones. That’s exactly how a former Miami-Dade police officer, Alejandro Giraldo, was caught on camera in 2019 which has lead him to jail time.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO