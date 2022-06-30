ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Wacky Wednesday Coming Up for July

 4 days ago

Anniston, AL – Every first and third Wednesday in June and July join the fun of Wacky Wednesday in Zinn Park. The fun will be between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. Join Main Street Anniston and Anniston Parks and Recreation for Wacky Wednesday beginning on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022, at 10:30 am in Zinn Park. This FREE event will be held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month in July. They will have a Bounce House, the Something To Do Truck, the Splash Pad will be open, and each week they will host a different educational demonstration. Kona Ice, Called Coffee, and Train Station Cafe will be on site so bring some cash if you would like to purchase some treats.

Calhoun Journal

Animal Show Traveling for Multiple Shows in Anniston and Oxford

Anniston and Oxford, AL – The Anniston Museum Animal Show will be presented at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County on Thursday, July 7th at 10:00 am. Get to know some of the animals who call the museum home! Learn about their habitats, their personalities and more! On July 8th the show will also be presented at the Oxford […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Discovering the Library of Things at the Public Library of Anniston

Anniston, AL – Wednesday, July 6th at 2:00 pm will be a chance to discover all the valuable assets available in the Library of Things collection! Learn how to navigate the catalog and find the perfect thing you’re searching for. Learn the check out process, and how easy it is to use this amazing resource! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Art in the Garden in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Join pottery enthusiast and AM&G Educator Maryellyn Hawbaker as you can explore the art of pottery using molds, botanical impressions, and glazes. Create your own unique piece of functional art in this two-part Art in the Garden workshop. Part One includes a demonstration of how to form bowls using molds, a walk through the garden to find the perfect inspiration for your creation, and instruction on applying it to your bowl. l. During part two, you will complete your bowl with the application of glaze and then tour the beautiful gardens surrounding the Longleaf Event Center. Finished pieces will be available to pick up at the Anniston Museum of Natural History’s Visitor Services on Thursday, July 21. These events take place from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. (Part 1 – 7/7/22 and Part 2 – 7/14/22)
ANNISTON, AL
Anniston, AL
Government
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Anniston, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
Calhoun Journal

Let’s Glow Crazy! Family Dance in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, July 9th the Anniston Museums and Gardens is hosting Let’s Glow Crazy them this summer! Join us Saturday, July 9 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at the Longleaf Event Center for a family-fun evening with good food, bad dance moves, crafts, and great memories! Wear your whitest or brightest outfit and accessorize with glow sticks to embrace your inner firefly. When you need a break from dancing, venture outside and explore the gardens alongside the lightning bugs.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

City of Weaver in the Process of Obtaining Ownership of Well

Weaver, AL – On June 30th the Calhoun County Board of Education voted to enter into negotiations with the City of Weaver to purchase the main city well next to the Weaver High School from the board. The well, located on a 25*25 lot, had previously been leased to the city of Weaver for a 50 year term. This lease expired two years ago, but neither party realized it. The city of Weaver applied and was approved for a grant to cover much needed upgrades to the well, but the funds cannot be released without established ownership. Mayor Wayne Willis spoke to the Calhoun Journal and stated how much he appreciated the County Board of Education working with the city. “We have always valued the relationship with the BOE and hope to have all the necessary agreements signed within a month.” He also explained that funds from the grant will be used for a generator and an upgrade to the pump itself.
WEAVER, AL
Calhoun Journal

American Red Cross Blood Drive in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, July 6th you can go to the Anniston Public Library for a blood drive. The drive will be occurring from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and will take place in the Ayers Room. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jim ‘N Nick’s Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Jim ‘N Nick’s is holding their grand opening ribbon cutting in Oxford on July 6th. Jim ‘N Nick’s, known for award-winning barbecue, Southern hospitality and focus on the communities they serve, will celebrate the grand opening of its new quick-casual+ dining location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with special remarks from Mayor Craft, incoming […]
OXFORD, AL
#Parks And Recreation#A Bounce House#Kona Ice#Train Station Cafe
Calhoun Journal

Fallen Brothers Memorial Horseshoe Run & Swap Meet in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Saturday, July 9th will be the Fallen Brothers Memorial Horseshoe Run & Swap Meet. This event is hosted by the Event by Wingmen MC, Calhoun County at 3304 Alexandria Rd, Anniston, AL 36201 at 11:00 am. Join them on July 9, 2022 for the Fallen Brothers Memorial Horseshoe Run and Swap Meet. Registration starts at […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Build a Bog Workshop in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, July 7th Longleaf Botanical Gardens will host a Build a Bog Workshop from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. Join the Longleaf Botanical Gardens crew to build a bog this summer! They are building three raised bog gardens for visitors of all ages to learn about the bog’s moist environment and the types of plants that thrive in them. Build a Bog with staff and learn how you could create a happy home for pitcher plants and other native bog-thriving plants. Build a Bog Workshop is great for gardeners ages 8 and up and limited to 20 people. The workshop is $10 per person. AM&G members receive a $5 discount. Register today at www.ExploreAMAG.org or call 256-237-6766.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Sheriff Offers Free Firearms Training!

Calhoun County, AL – On Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is offering a free firearms training class called BE ARMED! BE PREPARED! BE SAFE! The Citizen’s firearms class is used to instruct citizens on safety, use of force, and applicable laws. A range training will follow on an upcoming Saturday for attendees (date(s) to be announced). This event will be held at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Calhoun Journal

Sherry Blanton’s – “I Have A Pot Problem” is Back at the Anniston Library

Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, July 5th, 2022 at 2pm Sherry Blanton will present “I Have A Pot Problem” at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Sherry enjoys creating beautiful gardens. She is as enthusiastic about the containers as she is about the plants! Learn how satisfying it s to garden in containers! This event is free and open to the public. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

First on the Tee

Oxford, AL – Robinson-Stumpfig hit the button as clock strikes 12, becomes first team to register for Sunny King Charity Classic By Al Muskewitz Cody Robinson didn’t waste any time. The 27-year-old Georgia convenience store operator checked in Thursday to see if Friday’s launch of online registration for this year’s Sunny King Charity Classic was […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Kids Friday Movie Matinee in Anniston

Anniston, AL –  Enjoy a free kids Friday movie matinee at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County on Friday, July 1st from 12:00 to  2:00 pm. Enjoy a movie and some FREE popcorn! If you like, bring a sack lunch to enjoy while you watch! To see a list of what movies will be playing, please visit their event […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford’s Launches Their Outdoor Movie Show Tonight

Oxford, AL – Hey there, movie fans! The Oxford Outdoors Movie Series is BACK this summer! Join them as they kick-off this tonight, Friday, July 1 at 7:30 pm with National Treasure! Join them for Oxford’s very own FREE outdoor movie series! Oxford Outdoors presents a safe, fun, and affordable way to enjoy entertainment with your friends and family every weekend! Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy the show! Please note that all movie titles, dates, times, and locations are subject to change. Please visit this site before you head to the movies to learn of any updates or changes. Any weather updates will be posted at noon on the day of the movie.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

2nd Annual “Freedom Fest Car Show” Coming to Oxford

Oxford, AL – The 2nd Annual “Freedom Fest Car Show” takes place on Saturday, July 2nd at 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. There will be door prizes, 50/50 drawing, and admission is free. This event is located at the Oxford Civic Center: 401 McCillars Ln, Oxford, AL 36203. For more information contact Kip Chappell at 256-343-8017.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Main Street Anniston Unveils New Mural

Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston, Anniston city officials,&nbsp;Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, and artist Joseph Girheld held a ribbon cutting for “Jazz Communion”, the newest mural addition for Main Street Anniston. &nbsp;Main Street Anniston also stated Murals are a small piece of creating a safer and more inviting environment for our community. While they add color to blan exterior walls that would otherwise go unnoticed, they also attract new local business, bring new customers to pre-existing business, and help boost the economy in that area. Murals are an attraction to locals and tourists alike. We are excited to see the completion of Jazz Communion as we continue to see vibrancy and culture restored to Main Street through the continued efforts of public art, the Adopt-A-Block program, and community events. As a Main Street America Affiliate™, Main Street Anniston is part of a national network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities who share both a commitment to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. The address of the new mural is 1118 Noble Street. If you go to see the mural be sure to stop and the many Main Street shops!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Investigation at the Oldest Saloon in Alabama, Anniston’s Peerless Saloon & Grille

Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston asked “Any TrueCrime fans out there?” Jeepers Investigations announced their upcoming investigation at the oldest saloon still standing in Alabama, The Peerless Saloon & Grille! You may recognize the Peerless from a few scenes in the Netflix movie “Devil All The Time”, where Bill Skarsgård and Sebastian Stan filmed, and reportedly ate there even between scenes (the food REALLY is that good!)
ANNISTON, AL
The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

