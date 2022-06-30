Pedestrian dies in Sacramento following train involved collision

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said a pedestrian has died in Sacramento following a collision involving a train on Wednesday.

At around 10:40 p.m., officers said they located a pedestrian who was suffering from major injuries and that fire personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are still looking for more information and no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing incident and updates will be provided when more information is made available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.