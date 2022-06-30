Pedestrian dies in Sacramento following train involved collision
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said a pedestrian has died in Sacramento following a collision involving a train on Wednesday.
At around 10:40 p.m., officers said they located a pedestrian who was suffering from major injuries and that fire personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.Passing motorists help CHP officer in struggle with DUI driver
Police said they are still looking for more information and no arrests have been made.
This is an ongoing incident and updates will be provided when more information is made available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0