ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX40

Pedestrian dies in Sacramento following train involved collision

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N64bS_0gQuQPfa00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said a pedestrian has died in Sacramento following a collision involving a train on Wednesday.

At around 10:40 p.m., officers said they located a pedestrian who was suffering from major injuries and that fire personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Passing motorists help CHP officer in struggle with DUI driver

Police said they are still looking for more information and no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing incident and updates will be provided when more information is made available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

One missing after two teens crash into Lake Solano County Park

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One teenager went missing after two teens crashed their truck into Lake Solano County Park, early Sunday morning. According to a Solano County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road early Sunday. When they arrived […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Car crashes into Hindu Temple in Sacramento injuring 1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has been injured after a car crashed into the Sacramento Hindu Temple Saturday morning causing major damage to the building, Sacramento Fire Department officials say. Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, crews with the Sacramento Fire Department were called to the 7000 block of La Mancha...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Yolo County Coroner identifies accidental death victim

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Dixon Police Department were called by the Davis Police Department regarding a report of a dead body found in a waste disposal service’s garbage truck. According to Dixon Police, they found the body after the truck deposited the contents into a trash dump...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
TheDailyBeast

3 Adults Missing After Child Rescued From River in Sacramento: Cops

Three adult men remain missing after Sacramento County deputies responded to a potential drowning by California’s Three Mile Slough Bridge, authorities said. On Sunday, five adults were on the riverbank near a child swimming in the water, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. When the child began to drown, he added, all five of the adults entered the river to save them. The child was rescued successfully, but three of the adults did not exit the water. “Deputies searched the waterways with negative results,” the spokesperson added. “After exhausting all search efforts, deputies shifted their focus to a recovery.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

3 adults, 1 kid involved in Brannan Island water rescue

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — Rio Vista Fire Department responded to the report of five adults and one child in the water near Three Mile Slough Bridge 1:22 p.m. Sunday. According to Sargent Grassmann from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, five adults were fishing on the riverbank and a child was swimming. The child began […]
RIO VISTA, CA
ABC10

Motorcyclist hurt in crash in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Citrus Heights. According to Citrus Heights police, the crash happened Saturday just before 5 p.m. on Old Auburn Road. The crash involved the motorcyclist and a vehicle.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father Drowns In Lake Berryessa While Trying To Save Son

LAKE BERRYESSA (CBS13) – A father drowned in Lake Berryessa on Sunday afternoon while trying to rescue his son. At around 3 p.m. Sunday, Napa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a man drowning at Lake Berryessa. When they arrived, they learned that the man who drowned was 35-year-old Marciallo Perez of San Pablo, according to a sheriff’s department statement. Lake Berryessa (credit: Napa County Sheriff’s Office) Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies that Perez went into the water to rescue his son from drowning. The boy survived but Perez wasn’t able to make it back to shore and drowned. The sheriff’s office’s marine unit found Perez at 4:17 p.m. This is the second drowning in less than a week at Lake Berryessa, which is located about 67 miles west of Sacramento in Napa County.  
NAPA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

West Sacramento Two-Vehicle Collision on Freeway

Accident on I-80 Near Enterprise Boulevard Results in Minor Injuries. A two-vehicle collision on a West Sacramento freeway on June 30 resulted in minor injuries. The accident was reported around 7:42 a.m. at westbound Interstate 80 east of the off-ramp at Enterprise Boulevard. A report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the crash involved a truck and a Nissan van.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Stockton Police investigating homicide in park on Cosumnes Drive

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said it was investigating a homicide in a park on Cosumnes Drive Friday. Police said that offices responded to a call around 10 a.m. of a person shot. Stockton Police said officers found a 50-year-old male with at least one gunshot wound who died of his injuries […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Shoot 75-Year-Old Man Allegedly Assaulting Wife

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Roads in the area of Gilgunn Way in South Sacramento were closed Saturday morning as officers investigated an officer-involved shooting. Shortly before 12:15 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the 5600 bock of Gilgunn Way for a report of a man threatening to kill his wife who was also on scene. Officers learned the 75-year-old was armed with a knife, and the wife had locked herself in a bathroom inside the residence, according to a news release. Once on scene, they saw the man was reportedly armed with two knives and communicated with him for more 10 minutes, utilizing verbal de-escalation techniques in an attempt to disarm him. Eventually, the individual, who remained armed, moved inside the bathroom and allegedly assaulted his wife. The victim was heard screaming as officers entered the residence, police said. Officers confronted the individual and one officer fired their duty weapon, rendering medical aid until the suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced deceased, according to police. Neither the victim nor any officers were injured during this incident.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mother of abducted Vallejo girl, Pearl Pinson, dies

VALLEJO, Calif. - The mother of a Vallejo girl who was kidnapped six years ago has died. Family members said Annie Pinson died early Friday after a battle with liver and kidney problems. ALSO: Search continues for Pearl Pinson, abducted Vallejo teen. Her daughter, Pearl Pinson, was abducted while she...
VALLEJO, CA
FOX40

Folsom Marine who survived bombing returns home

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a Folsom Marine who survived a suicide bombing in the Kabul airport in 2021, is back home in Folsom. Sergeant Andrews was among 18 service members who survived in August 2021. The attacked killed 13 other Marines. Andrews is grateful for the love and support that he’s received from […]
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

FOX40

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy