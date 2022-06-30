ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gio wonders why anyone would want to join Knicks: 'Do you want to ruin your career?'

By Ryan Chichester, Boomer Gio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33qEhp_0gQuQ3a500

Free agency opens on Thursday evening, and for Knicks fans, that opening has marked the seemingly annual beginning of being let down.

Time and again, New York has whiffed on big-name free agents, most notably fanning on LeBron James in 2010, then on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019, who really twisted the knife by going to the Nets (though, so far, that hasn’t panned out at all for Brooklyn). But the Knicks’ free agency failures aren’t surprising to Gio, who can’t understand why anyone would want to go to a franchise so notorious for derailing players’ careers.

“Do you want to ruin your career?” Gio said during Thursday’s show. “You know how easy it has to be to recruit against the Knicks? It has to be so easy.”

Gio then went into an impression of what another team would likely say to a free agent who was also considering New York.

“‘Look at this team, they’ve been terrible for years,’” Gio imitated. “’Everyone that goes there ends up stinking. Look at Julius Randle. He was talked about as an MVP candidate and the next year the fans were on him so much so that he’s giving them a thumbs down and he has to issue an apology.’

“’You want Tom Thibodeau and his six hairs…living in your ass during practice every day?’”

Jalen Brunson could be heading to the Knicks, who still seek the star-level free agent splash that doesn’t seem to be much of an option this summer. Even if there was such an option, Gio is convinced the Knicks would end up disappointed again.

“Come here, play for the Knicks,” Gio said sarcastically. “Such an enticing destination.”

