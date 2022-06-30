ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, CA

Commerce Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

By City News Service
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOMMERCE – A woman in her early 40s was killed and a man in his 30s was wounded in a shooting in Commerce Wednesday. Deputies from the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 3:43 p.m. to...

