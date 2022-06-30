Commerce Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

Authorities say a 37-year-old man was gunned down near his car in Encino, and a search is on for those responsible. The shooting unfolded around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Grimes Place. It was there that officers arrived and found the man suffering of multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics also responded, and pronounced the man dead at the scene. CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner spoke to some neighbors who witnessed the aftermath of the shooting, including one who jumped into action.Given that it's 4th of July weekend, it's not uncommon to hear loud explosions. But one woman told Reiner that she knew...
Comments / 1