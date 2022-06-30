ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rapper Ice Cube partners with NFL to strengthen Black economic equality

By Olafimihan Oshin
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNRGZ_0gQuOB3i00

The NFL has announced it has partnered with rapper and actor Ice Cube’s Contract with Black America Institute to enhance the league’s efforts to increase economic equity and partnerships with Black-owned businesses.

In a news release on Thursday, the league said its collaboration with Cube, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, will focus on ways to identify career opportunities in the financial, tech, and production sectors fields and to increase the direct and indirect spending on national Black businesses to help close the racial and economic wealth gap in the U.S.

Contract with Black America Institute, founded in 2020 amid the social justice and racial inequality protests in response to high-profile police killings of Black Americans, is an organization that focuses on economic inclusion within the Black community.

“For more than a year, the CWBA Institute has been working closely with the NFL on identifying resources to build stronger, more substantive economic partnerships with the Black community,” Jackson, a member of legendary hip-hop group NWA, said in a statement. “Our team at CWBA, including my longtime business partner and entertainment lawyer Jeff Kwatinetz, and advisors Ja’Ron Smith and Chris Pilkerton, are focused on building corporate partnerships with measurable economic growth outcomes for Black communities across the country. We believe this is a giant step in the right direction.”

ALSO ON WJBF: Former NFL star Alex Smith shares daughter’s brain cancer diagnosis

Jackson, who also founded his own semi-professional basketball league “Big 3,” has been pushing for more economic equity in the black community.

Jackson shared in a February 2021 interview that the Biden administration reached out to him about a possible meeting on his Contract with Black America proposal , an initiative that focuses on issues within the Black community such as banking and finance, justice, policing, and reparations as well.

Jackson months earlier didn’t take part in a Zoom meeting with then-Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and other prominent Black entertainers, saying the meeting wouldn’t “be productive.” The actor and rapper also received scrutiny for working with former President Trump’s administration on his “Platinum Plan” proposal.

“Our partnership with CWBA is another reminder that partnering with intentional organizations is critical to everything we do at the League,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Black businesses play a major role in our country’s economic prosperity. We understand these businesses have not always had the opportunity for exponential growth, so we are pleased to have partners like Ice Cube and his organization, CWBA, in a continued, collective push toward greater economic inclusion.”

The NFL has spent and allocated $125 Million to Black-owned and operated businesses within the past years, the statement noted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

22- year-old shot and killed on Sycamore Drive and Alpine Road

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Investigators say 22-year-old Thaddeus Rodregus Price was shot and killed early Thursday morning. His family calls him ‘ TJ’ and they say he was a loving father who graduated from Hephzibah High School and was a student at Benedict College. Its the second fatal shooting in the area this month. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Couple accused of killing 12-year-old in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple was charged with murder following the death of a 12-year-old girl in Fountain Inn. The Fountain Inn Police Department charged Shawnetta Shawntae Faust and Barkee Jameel Faust on June 21st in the murder of Ashantae Unique Glenn. According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Glenn died at Hillcrest […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Early morning stabbing at Denny’s on Macon Road; Suspect in custody

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An early morning altercation between two females led to the stabbing of one and the other in police custody. Columbus Police say around 2:00 am on Sunday morning, two females got into a verbal altercation at the Denny’s located at 3239 Macon Rd., Columbus, GA 31907 in the Cross Country Shopping […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Roger Goodell
WJBF

Large amounts of marijuana and money seized after traffic stop in Harlem

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – Officers with the City of Harlem Police Department seized a large amount of cash and marijuana Thursday. While out on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop on a wanted person. When they made contact with the driver, officers immediately noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. The […]
HARLEM, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Americans#American Football#Rapper Ice Cube#Black Americans#The Cwba Institute#Nwa#Cwba
WJBF

Richmond County man who beat his mother into a coma found guilty

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County man has been found guilty after he was arrested for beating his own mother into a coma. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Charles Lindberg Shirley was found guilty of Aggravated Assault. According to authorities, Shirley’s 62-year-old mother was planning on evicting him from her home, and […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

Loved ones gather following tragic death of 3-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On June 26 a 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive inside of a car, after what Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan, called an accidental heat-related death. Saturday the toddler’s loved ones gathered to remember his short life. 3-year-old, Kendrick Engram Jr. lived a short life, but loved ones say he left his […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Memorial service to be held for Steven Williams Jr

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – A memorial service will be held for Steven Williams Jr., who was found dead in an abandoned trailer on Fish Hatchery Road. The service will be held Saturday, July 9th, 2022 at 2:00pm at Cornerstone Assembly located at 4301 Windsor Spring Road. His family asks that those who come to celebrate […]
HEPHZIBAH, GA
WJBF

22- year-old shot and killed on Sycamore Drive and Alpine Road

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) – Investigators say 22-year-old Thaddeus Rodregus Price was shot and killed early Thursday morning. His family calls him ‘ TJ’ and they say he was a loving father who graduated from Hephzibah High School and was a student at Benedict College. Its the second fatal shooting in the area this month. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Inmate death reported at Burke County Detention Center

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff’s Office reported the death of an inmate at the Burke County Detention Center. On Thursday at 9:30pm, Burke County EMA was called to the Burke County Detention Center after an inmate collapsed from chest discomfort. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate collapsed and was slow […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy