The Western Kentucky State Fair came to a close Saturday night after nine days of events, rides and exhibits. Many, many people took advantage of the community event, with Tony Meacham saying they saw a record amount of people come through the gates. The Western Kentucky State Fair had record attendance for 2022, after 5,172 people entered the gates on the final day of the fair, bringing the overall attendance numbers to 43,932, the highest total in many years.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO