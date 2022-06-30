ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Travel Mom saves us money at Atlantis in the Bahamas

By Maggie Flecknoe
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer is in full swing and we are all looking at some ways to save money while having an awesome time. Our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom joins Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe, from a fantastic place that has a way you can do that.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

