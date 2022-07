Most of the central banks in western countries have formally adopted a neutral position when it comes to the decision of whether to issue a retail Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank (ECB), just to name a few, are conducting research and developing the technology to design a retail CBDC, but the official stance is that they just want to be ready if policymakers decide to go ahead with it.

RETAIL ・ 5 HOURS AGO