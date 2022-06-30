ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Ocasio-Cortez backs Pa. and Ohio Senate candidates

By Julia Manchester
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFgAl_0gQuNzmt00

(The Hill) – Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) endorsed Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in his battleground Senate race on Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez made the endorsement in an Instagram post caption under a video clip of her appearance on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday. In the clip, Colbert asks Ocasio-Cortez what she would like to see from her fellow lawmakers in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Ocasio-Cortez also endorsed Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) in their respective races.

Pennsylvania to begin fiscal year without a budget

“We CAN do more to pursue these items more aggressively. And THEN once we do, we can secure the W and turnout the vote for [Fetterman] in PA, [Barnes] in WI, and [Ryan] in OH this November,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

She then went on to list expanding the Supreme Court, ending the filibuster, repealing the Hyde Amendment and codifying Roe, same-sex marriage, right to contraception and interracial marriage.

Fetterman and Ryan have not publicly acknowledged the endorsement, but Barnes acknowledged Ocasio-Cortez’s backing on his Instagram story, writing, “let’s get this done AOC.”

Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Ohio are expected to be three of the most competitive Senate races this midterm cycle. Fetterman and Ryan won their respective Democratic primaries, while Barnes faces a crowded field of Democratic contenders in Wisconsin’s Democratic primary in August.

While popular among the progressive flank of the party and a successful fundraiser, some Democrats have questioned how well Ocasio-Cortez plays in swing districts with more moderate voters. Republicans have also repeatedly attacked vulnerable Democrats for accepting campaign contributions from Ocasio-Cortez. Last year four vulnerable House Democrats did not accept or returned donations from the progressive congresswoman’s PAC.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 21

hbrinda
4d ago

Nope anybody that "cocktail tail" server backs is the ones to stay away from. So she's not helping them any

Reply(1)
19
Cora Ida Dora
3d ago

What kind of people are backed by admitted socialists?

Reply(1)
13
Horseshoer 78
4d ago

🤣🤣🤣 that’s a good reason not to vote for them!

Reply
17
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Ohio State
City
Hyde, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
The Independent

Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley among 33 Republicans to oppose bipartisan gun legislation that passes the Senate

Senators Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Rand Paul were among the majority of Republicans who voted against the first piece of gun legislation to pass the Senate in more than two decades, despite the fact that 15 Republicans--including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell--voted to pass it. In total, 33 Republicans voted against the legislation despite the fact that Republican Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina negotiated on the legislation with Senators Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Republican Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota did not vote.The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Stephen Colbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Senate#Senate Democrats#Democratic Primaries#Republicans#Progressive#The Supreme Court#Lsb Fetterman#Aoc
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
ELECTIONS
People

Hillary Clinton Says Winning Next Election Is 'Most Important Thing' but Running Herself Is 'Out of Question'

While she says that Democrats winning the next presidential election is "the most important thing," don't expect Hillary Clinton to launch another campaign. In a new interview with the Financial Times, the former secretary of state said it's "out of the question" that she would run for the presidency in 2024, adding that she anticipates throwing her support behind President Joe Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Poll shows Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock with strong Georgia lead as voters reckon with Roe repeal

Senator Raphael Warnock has a strong lead in Georgia as voters come to terms with the repeal of federal abortion protections by the Supreme Court and the GOP dream of retaking the Senate appears to be getting further away.A Quinnipiac poll of registered voters puts the reverend at 54 per cent in the state, a whopping 10 points above his GOP challenger Herschel Walker. That’s a far larger margin than Republicans are hoping to see, and shows that Mr Walker has an uphill battle to fight if he wants to flip the seat back red.Buoying Mr Warnock’s chances against...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump-backed candidate who called Roe v Wade ruling a ‘victory for white life’ wins Illinois primary

A right-wing freshman congresswoman who called the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v Wade victory for “white life” beat her more established opponent in the Republican primary for Illinois’ 15th district. Representative Mary Miller, who was elected in 2020, defeated representative Rodney Davis in a member-on-member primary after redistricting by Democrats in the state legislature led to the two facing off. Ms Miller ran an ad that painted Mr Davis as a Republican in Name Only--known as a RINO--and in an advertisement hit him for supporting so-called “red flag” gun laws which allow for authorities to obtain court orders...
ILLINOIS STATE
WKBN

WKBN

36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy