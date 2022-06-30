Ocasio-Cortez backs Pa. and Ohio Senate candidates

(The Hill) – Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) endorsed Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in his battleground Senate race on Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez made the endorsement in an Instagram post caption under a video clip of her appearance on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday. In the clip, Colbert asks Ocasio-Cortez what she would like to see from her fellow lawmakers in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Ocasio-Cortez also endorsed Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) in their respective races.

“We CAN do more to pursue these items more aggressively. And THEN once we do, we can secure the W and turnout the vote for [Fetterman] in PA, [Barnes] in WI, and [Ryan] in OH this November,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

She then went on to list expanding the Supreme Court, ending the filibuster, repealing the Hyde Amendment and codifying Roe, same-sex marriage, right to contraception and interracial marriage.

Fetterman and Ryan have not publicly acknowledged the endorsement, but Barnes acknowledged Ocasio-Cortez’s backing on his Instagram story, writing, “let’s get this done AOC.”

Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Ohio are expected to be three of the most competitive Senate races this midterm cycle. Fetterman and Ryan won their respective Democratic primaries, while Barnes faces a crowded field of Democratic contenders in Wisconsin’s Democratic primary in August.

While popular among the progressive flank of the party and a successful fundraiser, some Democrats have questioned how well Ocasio-Cortez plays in swing districts with more moderate voters. Republicans have also repeatedly attacked vulnerable Democrats for accepting campaign contributions from Ocasio-Cortez. Last year four vulnerable House Democrats did not accept or returned donations from the progressive congresswoman’s PAC.

