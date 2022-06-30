New coach Luke Richardson ready to balance Blackhawks' present, future amid rebuild

(670 The Score) The Blackhawks introduced new head coach Luke Richardson on Wednesday in Chicago, marking an important step in their rebuild.

Richardson, 53, understands that the Blackhawks are building for their future and that he was hired to oversee that transition. As the head coach, Richardson intends to oversee a competitive hockey team while also implementing long-term goals for the Blackhawks.

“I’m competitive and I’m playing every game to win,” Richardson told the Mully & Haugh Show on Thursday. “I’m going to find every chance to win. But I also realize in a rebuild, you have to give younger players opportunities and certain situations to see if they are ready to do it. Or maybe they have to take a step back and maybe work harder or a little longer in the minors, but you have to take those steps. Sometimes it’s not going to work out.

“It’s going to be some trial and error, but we’re going to try and win. And I know the organization and the fans, they want to win. When you’re involved and engaged in that one game, you want to win. The big picture, it’s there.

“What it is is more building a culture and making sure that we’re getting better every day, we’re consistent every day, we’re pros every day. The win column may not be there this year.”

Richardson played 21 years in the NHL as a defenseman before entering the coaching ranks in 2009. He most recently was a Canadiens assistant before being hired to lead the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks fired head coach Jeremy Colliton last November, with Derek King serving as the team’s interim coach for the remainder of the season. Chicago finished 28-42-12 last season.

Listen live to 670 The Score via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker