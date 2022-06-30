ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, IN

Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, Supreme Court rules

By Fernie Ortiz
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=153234_0gQuMcld00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — In a win for President Joe Biden, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday that his administration can end the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against the state of Texas, which argued that due to resource constraints, the U.S. could not detain people who entered the country illegally and that under the Immigration and Nationality Act, the U.S. could return migrants who arrived on land to that foreign territory pending a proceeding.

Read the ruling:

SCOTUS_MPP_RULING Download

Justice John Roberts wrote the decision and was joined by fellow conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh as well as the court’s three liberal justices — Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

Texas Attorney General Paxton issued a statement calling the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court unfortunate.

“I believe it was wrongly decided. Over a year ago, Texas and Missouri sued the Biden Administration for illegally abandoning MPP. I won in district court and then won again on appeal. The Administration dragged its feet and refused to implement this effective program in good faith, allowing hundreds of thousands of illegals to pour over the border month after month. Today’s decision makes the border crisis worse. But it’s not the end. I’ll keep pressing forward and focus on securing the border and keeping our communities safe in the dozen other immigration suits I’m litigating in court.”

The “Remain in Mexico” policy, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, forced asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for the duration of their immigration proceedings.

In his statement, Paxton also expressed his agreement with Justice Samuel Alito’s dissent in which he questioned whether the government can guarantee that asylum-seekers who are paroled will appear for their court hearing.

Wrote Alito: “When it appears that one of these aliens is not admissible, may the Government simply release the alien in this country and hope that the alien will show up for the hearing at which his or her entitlement to remain will be decided? Congress has provided a clear answer to that question, and the answer is no. … Those requirements, as we have held, are mandatory.”

The Trump administration implemented MPP in January 2019 to “address the urgent humanitarian and security crisis at the Southern border.”

Happening today: Border groups to hold vigils in honor of deceased migrants

On Inauguration Day, President Joe Biden suspended the program and later sought to terminate it. Texas and Missouri sued, and a federal judge ordered the Biden administration to reinstate MPP.

The Trump administration sent an estimated 70,000 people back to Mexico. Since early December 2021, under what immigration advocates call MPP 2.0, the Biden administration has sent back far fewer asylum-seekers, with advocates putting the number at about 7,200.

MPP applied to individuals who asked for asylum upon arriving at the southern border, either at a port of entry or areas between ports of entry. Under the program, asylum-seekers were given a Notice to Appear in immigration and instructed to return to specific ports of entry at a specific date and time for their next court hearing. They were then sent back to Mexico.

A criticism of the MPP was that the U.S. government was sending asylum-seekers, including thousands of young children, back to dangerous, crime-ridden Mexican cities like Matamoros, Juarez and Tijuana.

In Matamoros, in the state of Tamaulipas, a massive refugee camp formed at the base of the Gateway International Bridge. Thousands of people, fearful that they would miss a court date or be late, slept in tents in squalid conditions.

Life after ‘Remain in Mexico’: Honduran family’s harrowing journey to U.S., encampment in Mexico

In anticipation of an MPP ruling on Monday, migrant advocates on Monday shared stories of rape, assault and kidnapping endured by clients forced to wait in Mexico.

Crystal Sandoval, director of strategic initiatives at Las Americans Immigrant Advocacy Center read letters from clients detailing violence suffered in Juarez, Mexico.

“We were thrown to the streets without the opportunity to state why we were there, why we left our country,” Sandoval spoke on behalf of a 37-year-old woman from Honduras. “In Mexico, I was met with violence, cruelty and worse. I was kidnapped, trafficked and raped. My 9-year-old daughter was witness to this and she herself was sexually abused.”

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Immigration experts also found that MPP did not provide due process to migrants.

“The lack of counsel, combined with the danger and insecurity that individuals face in border towns, made it nearly impossible for anyone subject to MPP to successfully win asylum,” the American Immigration Council said. “By December 2020, of the 42,012 MPP cases that had been completed under (Trump), only 521 people were granted relief in immigration court.”

The American Immigration Council said representation rates under both administrations are exceedingly low. Under Biden’s reiteration of MPP, for example, just 7.5 percent of people placed on the program managed to hire a lawyer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

District court set to reconsider previously block Indiana law that could restrict minors’ access to abortions

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court returned a law back to federal appeals court for reconsideration that could restrict minors’ access to abortion without parental notification in Indiana. The law, which requires parental notification even if a court decides a minor is mature enough to have an abortion, had originally been blocked in […]
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Mexico, IN
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
City
Paxton, IN
FOX59

Boy dies in Mount Vernon fireworks incident

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. – An 11-year-old boy died in an incident involving fireworks in southwestern Indiana. According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, the incident took place Sunday night at 932 N. Canal St., which is within the city limits. Dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:42 p.m. about a child who’d been seriously injured […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
FOX59

Indy house fire blamed on fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators say errant fireworks were to blame for a residence fire late Sunday night on the city’s near west side. Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Sharon Ave., where they found a fire on a deck. It took about twenty minutes to get the fire under control. A 23-year-old man and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#The Biden Administration#Mpp
FOX59

1 man dead after shooting on city’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s near east side, near Keystone Ave. and Prospect St. Police were called around 2 a.m. to the 1000 block of Harlan St. on a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived they located an adult male with at least one […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Report: Over 30 bodies, some decomposed, found in southern Indiana funeral home

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police have launched an investigation into a southern Indiana funeral home after over 30 bodies, some of which were decomposing, were discovered inside. According to a report by the Louisville Courier-Journal, police in Jeffersonville, Indiana were called late at night Friday to the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center. The newspaper is […]
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
FOX59

Indy teen shot twice in one week; Family wants answers

INDIANAPOLIS — In a span of just 24 hours, four people were killed and four others were wounded in shootings across the city. One of the injured victims includes a 17-year-old boy, whose family is pushing for answers after he was hurt in two shootings, just days apart, when someone fired shots into his east […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Morgan County Clerk Killed, husband critically injured in crash

Morgan County Clerk Stephanie Elliott and her husband John Elliott were critically injured in a crash on Saturday according to the sheriff’s office. Elliot was the current clerk for Morgan County and the current Republican candidate for the Morgan County Auditor in the November general election. Elliot and her husband were driving in a pickup […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
FOX59

Crews respond to pair of overnight fires in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — Firefighters in Carmel had their hands full with two large residential fires shortly before midnight Sunday. Crews were called to 14-thousand block of Trailwind Ct. on reports from multiple callers to 9-1-1 of heavy fire at that location. Flames and smoke did considerable damage including erupting through the roof of the house. […]
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Rockville man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Rockville police said Mr. Kiger has been located and is safe. ROCKVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Rockville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Glenn Kiger, 70, a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy