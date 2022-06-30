ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searching for book club members

By Odessa American
 4 days ago
Odessa High School senior Matthew Thompson poses for a photo Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the OHS Library. Thompson was accepted into six of the top schools — UT Austin, Tufts, Harvard, Columbia, Rice and Berkeley. Thompson is leaning towards being lawyer and one day federal appeals court judge.

Odessa High School graduate Matthew Thompson, also an incoming Harvard University student, is searching for a group of eighth to rising tenth graders interested in reading classical works in philosophy and political theory.

Dates include July 6, July 13, July 20 and July 27. Meetings of the Book Club will be at 2 p.m. in the library at University of Texas Permian Basin. Contact [email protected] for questions.

He has selected Plato’s Republic; Machiavelli’s The Prince; and Thoreau’s Civil Disobedience.

“We’ll discuss these works in a round-table style and inclusive space for inquiring and interrogating ideas. Peers can expect new forms of understanding what it means to be human within the context of modern social and political issues through contemplation and revelation. I interacted with these selected works far too late in my junior year; I was introduced to them fortunately by the passionate Mr. David Newman. My intent is to invite younger peers with a desire to know into a novel atmosphere, inducing critical thinking and epiphanies, unable to be recreated in an ECISD classroom that values standardization and testing curriculum,” Thompson said in an email.

