Orlando, FL

Fireworks and fun: Central Florida cities host July 4th events

By Deanna Williamson
WESH
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — The fourth of July is a time when the community comes together for festivities and fun. If you're looking for July 4th events to attend, there are plenty happening over the next few days in Central Florida. Fireworks at the Fountain. When: Monday, July 4...

www.wesh.com

WESH

Port Canaveral hosts beautiful Fourth of July fireworks show

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Fourth of July celebrations are already underway across Central Florida. That includes a big fireworks show Saturday in Brevard County. After the early evening light rain faded away, the festivities for the annual Port Canaveral "Smoke on the Water, Fire in the Sky" fireworks show began.
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
WESH

City of Orlando apologizes about Fourth of July statement

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando has released an apology after controversy arose following a statement on an upcoming Fourth of July event. In their original statement, the city of Orlando said:. "A lot of people probably don't want to celebrate our nation right now, and we can't...
ORLANDO, FL
townandtourist.com

11 Best Beaches Near Orlando For Families (With Endless Activities)

Florida is well known for its sunny shoreline and year-round beach weather. This state contains 825 miles of sandy beaches, which is plenty of space to accommodate the millions of people that visit these beaches each year. Orlando is located right in the middle of the state, so many of...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Heat and storms in Central Florida for Fourth of July

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more scattered showers and storms. Most of the rain should move out by 9:30 p.m. for fireworks. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect high temperatures in the low- to mid-90s for the next several days. Rain chances will be...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Florida Government
click orlando

Large crowds expected at Volusia County beaches for 4th of July

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Huge crowds are expected to fill Volusia County beaches for the Fourth of July and beach safety is adding extra staff to make sure everyone stays safe this holiday weekend. This weekend is all about celebrating America’s freedom. For Stephanie Medina, there’s no better way...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Sofia Carson
orangeobserver.com

Looking for July 4 plans? Start here!

As aways, West Orange and Southwest Orange are the perfect communities in which to celebrate the Fourth of July. If you’re looking for old-fashioned family fun, live music, barbecue and a fireworks display or two, check out these events — all happening in our community!. CLERMONT. MONDAY, JULY...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
villages-news.com

Owner of Cody’s in The Villages opening restaurant at neighboring retirement community

The owner of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages is opening a new restaurant at a neighboring retirement community. Allen and Amy Musikantow, owners of the Cody’s locations at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood Paddock Square, are opening another Cody’s near On Top of The World in Ocala. The restaurant will be located just west of 80th Avenue, on the north side of SW Highway 200/College Road.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

4 natural springs in Central Florida to visit this summer

Looking to beat the heat this summer? Why not cool down during a visit to a natural spring. Florida is home to many large springs, more than any other state in the nation, and there are beautiful ones right here in the Orlando area. These bodies of water in particular typically range between 66 and 97 degrees.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 6/28/22 (Surprisingly Low Crowds, Painting at Future Shrek & Donkey Meet and Greet, Indominus Rex Prize, and More)

It’s another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. Despite the fact that we found large crowds entering through security this morning, it was surprisingly quiet in the parks. The crowds at security were very misleading. We prepared for the worst, but it was really quiet once we...
ORLANDO, FL
#Central Florida#Independence Day#Parade#Local Life#Localevent#Waterfront Park#Carnival Games#The Orlando Concert Band#Red Hot Boom
Villages Daily Sun

Owner of Gilded Matilda's in Wildwood to retire

When Suzanne Taylor stops in to shop at Gilded Matilda's, she feels like she's entered a whole new world. "The store is beautiful," the Village of Buttonwood resident said. "It looks like the type of store that you would see in kind of a boutique area.”. The brick building with...
WILDWOOD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Move over key lime pie: Florida has a new state dessert

ORLANDO, Fla. - Move over, key lime pie. Florida has another state dessert – strawberry shortcake. Gov. DeSantis recently signed SB 1006, which designated the fluffy dessert and all of its strawberry and whipped cream goodness, as the official state dessert, which went into effect on July 1, 2022. And don't worry key lime pie lovers, that remains the official state pie, which was passed and signed by the governor in 2006.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandomagazine.com

11 Great Neighborhoods: Lake Nona South

Since Tavistock Group acquired the 600-acre Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in 1996, the company has prioritized health, education and technology while developing the community. Tavistock Senior Managing Director Rasesh Thakkar says every nook and cranny of the neighborhood was considered to ensure these things were embedded in Lake Nona life. The community offers free fitness classes to residents, a bike-sharing program, a community garden and 44 miles of trails. In fact, 40 percent of Lake Nona’s 11,000 acres is green space. It’s also home to the U.S. Tennis Association’s National Campus, which offers free lessons for children 10 and under, as well as adult programs and high-performance training. “If you get that mix of health and wellbeing, education and technology right, what naturally falls out of it is inspiring human beings,” he says. The community is packed with gathering spots, Boxi Park being one of the most popular, with anywhere from 3,000 to 6,000 people visiting on a weekend evening, Thakkar says. The open-air park contains several restaurants operating out of repurposed shipping containers, a stage for live music and a playground. Like Chicago’s striking artwork The Bean, some of Lake Nona’s art structures exist to give it a sense of place. Greeting residents at the entrance to the Lake Nona Town Center is Disco, an eye-opening 35-foot-tall Labrador Retriever made of reflective stainless steel. “Lake Nona’s best friend” was designed by JEFRE, a local artist. Another community landmark is The Beacon, a six-story column displaying art and interactive images, such as snow falling during Lake Nona’s winter celebration.
ORLANDO, FL
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for July 2-8

American Independence Day – aka July 4th – celebrates the day in 1776 when we broke away from Great Britain and the Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence. This year, July 4 is Monday – a handy three-day weekend. Traditions vary, but many of us celebrate with cookouts and burgers or tamales or corn on the cob and ice cream or just maybe strawberry shortcake.
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Should You Get the Chicken and Waffles from Cletus?

Would you buy chicken from a guy named Cletus? What if his full name was Cletus Delroy Montfort Bigglesworth Spuckler? If you are a fan of the Simpson animated franchise, then you have heard of Cletus. In the wonderful world of theme parks, Cletus’ Chicken Shack will sell you several varieties of chicken. At Universal Studios Florida, this chicken stand exists within the large food court Fast Food Boulevard. This food court draws large crowds, especially at lunch time. Mobile ordering is available. However, Universal Orlando often experiences glitches with their mobile ordering system-so be prepared if choosing that option.
ORLANDO, FL

