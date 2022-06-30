ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rapper Ice Cube partners with NFL to strengthen Black economic equality

By Olafimihan Oshin
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HNiiK_0gQuJj3L00

The NFL has announced it has partnered with rapper and actor Ice Cube’s Contract with Black America Institute to enhance the league’s efforts to increase economic equity and partnerships with Black-owned businesses.

In a news release on Thursday, the league said its collaboration with Cube, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, will focus on ways to identify career opportunities in the financial, tech, and production sectors fields and to increase the direct and indirect spending on national Black businesses to help close the racial and economic wealth gap in the U.S.

Contract with Black America Institute, founded in 2020 amid the social justice and racial inequality protests in response to high-profile police killings of Black Americans, is an organization that focuses on economic inclusion within the Black community.

Joe Rogan: DeSantis would be a ‘good president’

“For more than a year, the CWBA Institute has been working closely with the NFL on identifying resources to build stronger, more substantive economic partnerships with the Black community,” Jackson, a member of legendary hip-hop group NWA, said in a statement. “Our team at CWBA, including my longtime business partner and entertainment lawyer Jeff Kwatinetz, and advisors Ja’Ron Smith and Chris Pilkerton, are focused on building corporate partnerships with measurable economic growth outcomes for Black communities across the country. We believe this is a giant step in the right direction.”

Jackson, who also founded his own semi-professional basketball league “Big 3,” has been pushing for more economic equity in the black community.

Jackson shared in a February 2021 interview that the Biden administration reached out to him about a possible meeting on his Contract with Black America proposal , an initiative that focuses on issues within the Black community such as banking and finance, justice, policing, and reparations as well.

Jackson months earlier didn’t take part in a Zoom meeting with then-Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and other prominent Black entertainers, saying the meeting wouldn’t “be productive.” The actor and rapper also received scrutiny for working with former President Trump’s administration on his “Platinum Plan” proposal.

“Our partnership with CWBA is another reminder that partnering with intentional organizations is critical to everything we do at the League,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Black businesses play a major role in our country’s economic prosperity. We understand these businesses have not always had the opportunity for exponential growth, so we are pleased to have partners like Ice Cube and his organization, CWBA, in a continued, collective push toward greater economic inclusion.”

The NFL has spent and allocated $125 Million to Black-owned and operated businesses within the past years, the statement noted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

3 teenagers arrested after attempted murder of police officer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Three teenage boys were arrested after a string of burglaries and the attempted murder of a police officer. Police had footage of four suspects entering a home in the 5300 block of Brookeway Drive in Bethesda on June 21. They saw the suspect entering a home and stealing […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Joe Rogan
WDVM 25

Teenager charged in triple shooting

STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — A 17-year-old was charged for a triple shooting that took place on N. Fillmore Avenue on June 11. Police found that at least one of the victims in the triple shooting was targeted. They have found the car that was involved in the shooting. One woman who had been […]
STERLING, VA
WDVM 25

Two dead after car hits people, fireworks stand

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — According to a Tweet from the DC Police Department, a car hit several people, and a fireworks stand. According to DC RealTime News, two people are dead after a car drove into people and a fireworks stand in DC. The accident happened at Minnesota Ave. Northeast & Nannie Halen Burroughs […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Arrest made in killing of Taniya Jones

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An arrest has been made in the June 19 killing of 16-year-old Taniya Jones. On July 2, Metropolitan Police arrested and charged a 17-year-old male from Oxon Hill, Md., with second-degree murder while armed.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#African Americans#American Football#Rapper Ice Cube#Black Americans#The Cwba Institute#Nwa#Cwba
WDVM 25

Mail carriers robbed at gunpoint in DC, Montgomery County

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — United States postal inspectors said they were trying to find the people responsible for robbing two mail carriers at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. The first incident took place shortly before 1 p.m. in Takoma Park. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said two people with a gun came up […]
WDVM 25

Fallen trees damage house in storm

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Storms came through the DMV Saturday, making themselves felt, in particular, in the area of Falls Road between I-270 and Democracy Boulevard in Rockville. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, these fallen trees caused power outages, a house fire, roads closed and people displaced.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Woman murdered in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for the person or responsible for killing a woman early Friday morning. Master Police Officer Renee Carr with the Prince William County Police Department said that officers were in the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy. around 4:30 a.m. to investigate a […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WDVM 25

Firework shows return, others canceled in Prince George’s County

BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — This holiday weekend is going dark in some cities as fireworks displays are being canceled, including one of the biggest ones in Prince George’s County held in College Park, Maryland. The city in partnership with the University of Maryland College Park canceled their annual Independence Day Fireworks show due […]
BLADENSBURG, MD
WDVM 25

Police search for June 26 shooting suspect

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect for a June 26 assault with a dangerous weapon in the 200 block of V St., Northwest. At around 2 a.m., police responded to a call of a shooting. When they arrived at the area, they found no victim […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy