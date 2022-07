The Proud Patriots of SML hosted a diverse group of speakers for their June meeting, all of whom were considered “extremely interesting and informative.”. Sen. Bill Stanley of Virginia District 20 talked about the challenges of putting together a budget that addresses the priorities of the new administration, in a Senate Chamber controlled by the opposition party. One of his disappointments was the budget for school choice tax credits was slashed by 50 percent, to less than $10 million. The biennial budged has exploded in recent years to approximately $224 billion.

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO