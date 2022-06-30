Searches For Ekin-Su ‘Before And After’ Surgery Have Peaked – And The Surrounding Commentary Is Vile

Sir Cliff Richard entertained the crowd at Wimbledon’s Centre Court over the weekend with a rendition of his 1963 song, “Summer Holiday”.Day seven of the tournament (Sunday 3 July) saw the 81-year-old singer deliver an a cappella version of the track, as part of a special celebration to mark the 100th anniversary of the main arena.Sir Cliff roamed up and down the courtside and encouraged the audience to sing along.Tennis fans were also treated to a performance by singer Freya Ridings and an appearance by a selection of former champions.Sienna Miller was also among the crowd at the All England Club, wearing a white lace strapless dress and high heels.The 40-year-old, who recently starred in Netflix drama Anatomy Of A Scandal, smiled for the cameras as she arrived at the west London site.Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, and actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw were also both in attendance on Sunday. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator

TENNIS ・ 10 HOURS AGO