Kevin Huerter has had a solid start to his NBA career with the Atlanta Hawks. But on Friday, Huerter experienced for the first time what it is like to be traded. A first-round pick of the Hawks during the 2018 NBA Draft, Huerter had turned into a consistent contributor for the team with 274 appearances and 216 starts over his first 4 seasons. He also turned in some dramatic NBA Playoff outings, scoring 27 points in a Game 7 win over Philadelphia during 2021 playoffs.

1 DAY AGO