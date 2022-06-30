Heading to Essence Fest? Here is what you need to know

The City of New Orleans today announced the public safety preparations underway in advance of the Essence Festival of Culture and Fourth of July events. The public is encouraged to be patient and prepared for heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic by making transportation arrangements accordingly. The Essence and Fourth of July weekend of events are expected to bring more than 400,000 visitors to New Orleans beginning Thursday, June 30 through Sunday, July 3.

“Our public safety officials and partners are ready for the return of the Essence Festival of Culture right here in New Orleans,” said Mayor Cantrell. “I am so excited to welcome black women from across the globe to our city to celebrate our culture because It Is the Black Joy for Me! So today, we reaffirm our commitment and want to assure everyone traveling to New Orleans that our city is a safe haven and public safety remains a top priority.”

On Monday, July 4, the annual Go Fourth on the River live performances and fireworks display will take place in Crescent Park. The New Orleans Fire Department reminds residents that the discharging of consumer fireworks in Orleans Parish is prohibited. The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public display conducted by trained professionals. Details are available at go4thontheriver.com/events.html .

Traffic Restrictions

In anticipation of large crowds, the New Orleans Police Department and the Louisiana State Police will restrict traffic to ensure the safety of pedestrians. Additional intermittent street closures might be required as crowd size warrants.

Vehicles Limited

From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. overnight Monday, public safety officials will screen vehicles entering the French Quarter within the perimeter of Canal, Decatur, Dumaine and Rampart streets. Only residents, employees, hotel guests, and taxis or ride-hailing services will be allowed to drive vehicles into the French Quarter.

No Vehicles Allowed

From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. overnight Monday, public safety officials will close Bourbon Street from Canal to Dumaine streets and the 700 and 800 blocks of St. Ann, Orleans, St. Peter, Toulouse, St. Louis, Conti, Bienville, and Iberville streets to all traffic.

<strong>Parking Restrictions</strong>

NO PARKING ZONES

From 12 p.m. to 6 a.m. overnight Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. overnight Monday, no parking will be allowed on the following streets:

700-800 blocks of St. Ann, Orleans, St. Peter, Toulouse, St. Louis, Conti, Bienville, and Iberville streets Canal Street, both sides, from Claiborne Avenue to Convention Center Boulevard Poydras Street between LaSalle Street and Claiborne Avenue Perdido Street between Loyola and Claiborne Avenues Tulane Avenue between Loyola and Claiborne Avenues LaSalle Street between Poydras Street and Tulane Avenue Clara Street between Poydras and Perdido Streets Claiborne Avenue between Perdido Street and Tulane Avenue Claiborne Avenue between Poydras and Cypress Streets Old Poydras Street between Bolivar and Galvez Streets From 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. overnight Monday, July 4, no parking will be allowed on the following streets:

Decatur Street (both sides) between Dumaine and St. Louis Streets N. Peters Street (both sides) between Canal and St. Louis Streets.

Canal Street (both sides) from Claiborne Avenue to Convention Center Boulevard Residents and visitors are reminded to always follow posted signs. Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking.

Do not block hydrants, driveways and sidewalks. Do not park within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection, or stop sign.

Park in the direction of travel on one-way streets and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets.

Call 504-658-8100 for 24-hour parking enforcement.