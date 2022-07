SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police dove into an alligator-inhabited pond to capture a suspect accused of a string of crimes. The man is accused of entering at least five homes in the Henderson Golf Community Friday morning around 10:30 a.m. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said through its investigation, it determined there was actually […]

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO