Minnesota weather: Better chance for moisture is likely on the way
By Cody Matz
fox9.com
4 days ago
(FOX 9) - After the driest June in decades in the Twin Cities, it appears that we could be heading into an overall pattern that could give us some better opportunities for occasional, and maybe more consistent, moisture. Notice the previous sentence has plenty of words like "could" and "maybe" as...
Dry and cooler air has settled across the northern Plains after a cold front replaced the recent spell of record-challenging heat, but the tranquil weather pattern will be short-lived as the threat of severe weather is expected to spark thunderstorms to end the week. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that there will...
Holiday plans for millions across the Central US may be halted by severe thunderstorms. Residents across the northern Plains, Midwest and into the Appalachians will need to remain on alert over a multiday span as atmospheric conditions should prove to be conducive for multiple rounds of thunderstorm activity. AccuWeather meteorologists continue to monitor the potential for powerful thunderstorm complexes early this upcoming week, which could span hundreds of miles if conditions line up correctly.
SUMMER weather predictions have been revealed - and many states could be affected by hotter than average temperatures. The National Weather Service released its Summer 2022 outlook, which the agency said bears a "striking resemblance" to 2011, the hottest summer on record for some areas. July is normally the hottest...
Get ready for a very typical Fourth of July in Colorado when it comes to the weather. It will be very warm statewide with 80s and 90s for many locations, including some of the mountain valleys. Elevations above 9,000 feet will mostly be in the 70s and if you are headed above tree line you can expect 50s and 60s.We'll see another round of scattered showers and storms as daytime heating combines with some monsoon moisture flowing in from the south. Storms will initially fire up in the mountains between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and then move to the...
MILLIONS of Americans may be hit with weather storms this Fourth of July, including the possibility of a tornado in one region. The US is in for some rough July 4 weather, but also some sunny days depending on where you live, according to FOX weather. Trouble in the Midwest.
A Wisconsin turkey hunter stumbled upon one of the more absurd scenes that mother nature has ever painted. This past season, Neal Herrman shot a turkey at daybreak, and then he moved locations to Dunn County and began scouting for his next hunt. However, the turkey he shot wasn’t the...
Officials reopened part of the famed national park on Wednesday, but residents in one nearby city are worried that too much damage has been done to provide a successful summer tourism season. The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary in Red Lodge, Montana, is where numerous animals such as foxes, coyotes and black...
The World's Fair, otherwise known as EXPO 2027 could be held in Minnesota. At first I was thinking that it was just this giant fair... well not exactly. The renderings have been unveiled via Bring Me the News, and WOW! It's super futuristic. Bloomington, Minnesota is in the running up...
The heavy weather prompted the closure of critical interstates, damaged a hospital, and left over 100,000 people without power late Wednesday night. Interstate closures and multiple damage reports were among the repercussions felt by Wisconsin residents Wednesday after a slew of tornadoes struck the state. Severe thunderstorms rumbled over Wisconsin...
MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94.
Never mind that it was just a few days before the official start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere --Old Man winter brought wintry scenes and deadly nighttime cold to the higher terrain across the Northeast over the weekend. The frigid conditions were so extreme in some locations across New England that several hikers had to be rescued, and one hiker was pronounced dead due to severe hypothermia near Andover, Maine.
Cold weather continues to blanket a vast portion of eastern and southern Australia in this later part of the week, wherein New South Wales and other states witnessed continued cold front that brought snowfall and rain showers since the onset of the winter season on June 1. Australia's Bureau of...
Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and feels like temps in the mid 90s. A couple showers/thunderstorms are possible late in the day and into tonight. Otherwise it will remain quiet through daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be warm and sticky with showers/thunderstorms around the area, especially into the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will be capable of producing downpours and locally damaging winds. The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday into Saturday night for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for the Fourth of July, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
AccuWeather meteorologists have issued a warning to parts of the Gulf Coast about the risk of a tropical cyclone and devastating rainfall in the coming days. Tropical Storm Alex emerged barely five days after the basin's tropical season officially began on June 1, adding to torrential rainfall over Florida. A...
MINNEAPOLIS -- It will be hot Wednesday, hitting around 90 degrees with breezy conditions. North of Interstate 94 will see the chance of a few showers and rumbles, too .Storms are possible in western and northern parts of the state and will slide into the metro overnight and into Thursday. It'll remain humid on Thursday with a bit cooler air arriving into the weekend. Isolated rain chances into the weekend and the Fourth of July holiday.
Dangerous heat is impacting regions across the U.S. this week, with conditions expected to persist. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said, as of Tuesday, that it knew of at least 2,000 cattle deaths due to high temperatures and humidity. The department's spokesperson said the toll represents facilities that...
A continuation of the wet and stormy weather that has been prevalent over the Southwest and the southern Rockies for the last few days is anticipated to begin the workweek with further showers and thunderstorms.
