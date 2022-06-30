ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Samsung Gaming Hub now available on 2022 Smart TVs starting today

By Thomas J Meyer
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

What you need to know

  • The Samsung Gaming Hub is rolling out to the company's 2022 Smart TVs and Smart Monitor Series starting today.
  • The interface will offer apps from Google Stadia, Nvidia's GeForce Now, Utomik, Xbox, YouTube, Spotify and Twitch.
  • An Amazon Luna app will be coming soon.

Samsung announced today that its Gaming Hub is now rolling out to the company's lineup of 2022 Smart TVs and Smart Monitor Series. The Samsung Gaming Hub is a dedicated interface to launch various game streaming services, specific entertainment apps, and discover new games.

The Gaming Hub was announced earlier this year at CES 2022 and initially offered apps for Google Stadia , Nvidia's GeForce Now, and Utomik cloud services. Since then, Microsoft revealed an Xbox app would be available on the first day of the Gaming Hub for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Samsung also announced that Twitch will be available in the Gaming Hub alongside Spotify and YouTube, and Amazon's game streaming service Luna will be "coming soon."

The Samsung Gaming Hub will allow its users to seamlessly switch between game streaming apps, entertainment apps, and gaming consoles physically plugged into the TV. It will support Bluetooth controllers and headsets alongside PlayStation and Xbox controllers.

The interface is available on Samsung TVs including the 2022 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs, and 2022 Smart Monitor Series. It will also only be available in these countries at launch: Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States. Although, some apps may not offer their service depending on the country.

Samsung has said that the goal behind the Gaming Hub is to get more people into gaming by eliminating some of the barriers. Cloud streaming services alleviate that by not requiring extra hardware, and support for multiple controllers allows players to use what they already have. The company hopes the Samsung Gaming Hub will show people that cloud gaming does work and makes it easy to discover new games.

