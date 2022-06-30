ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Players Guild Theatre leaving Canton's Cultural Center for Kent State Stark

By Kelsey Davis, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44A5xe_0gQuFagI00

ArtsinStark announced Thursday morning that the Players Guild Theatre will leave the Cultural Center for the Arts in downtown Canton and move to Kent State University at Stark.

After months of review by the Players Guild Board of Directors, the organization decided to leave the 416-seat main stage and 139-seat black box space, notifying ArtsinStark on June 23. Officials from ArtsinStark and the Players Guild met June 29 to discuss details of the separation.

In a news release from ArtsinStark, Players Guild Theatre Board President Dan Sibila stated four reasons for the move.

“Moving to Kent State Stark provides a business model that, one, builds a partnering program with a well-funded higher education system; two, creates a collaborative program with KSU students and faculty that drives our collective goal of arts enrichment within Stark County; three, provides student internships and practicum opportunities with one PGT title being produced in total collaboration with Kent State students and faculty; and four, creates a farm system to cultivate future producers and management, thereby ensuring organizational longevity,” Sibila said.

ArtsinStark President and CEO David Whitehill had nothing but well wishes for the Players Guild.

“I’ll say that ArtsinStark affirms its support for this transition," Whitehill said. "We wish the Players Guild the best in its new home.”

Performing arts:Players Guild brings 'Ghost: The Musical' to Canton, show based on Swayze film

“For 51 years, the Players Guild Theatre has been an integral part of the Cultural Center for the Arts. Many in our community have enjoyed the fantastic shows and programs the Players Guild has offered on the Main Stage and in W.G. Fry Theatre,” Whitehill said.

Performing arts companies moving to university campuses isn’t new. It has become a trend in Northeast Ohio. The University of Akron houses the Rubber City Theatre, and Light Opera is housed at the College of Wooster.

Kent State University at Stark Dean and Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Denise Seachrist is looking forward to the move.

“The KSU Stark students and faculty are excited to welcome the Players Guild Theatre to perform on the Mary J. Timken stage. The new Players Guild business model will complement our fine arts program for both current and future students,” Seachrist said in a news release.

The Players Guild intends to vacate the Cultural Center space on Aug. 31.

When asked if the Players Guild would no longer be attached to ArtsinStark, Whitehill was quick to say that ArtsinStark still supports it.

ArtsinStark event:Visitors invited to create at First Friday

“We say we’re a countywide organization. We support through advocacy efforts, through funding and grant-making efforts and also our facilities, and certainly, we intend – like with all our arts organizations – to continue to support them in the ways they need to be supported," Whitehill said.

What does this move mean for the Cultural Center for the Arts going forward?

“We’re really at the early stages now that the Players Guild has notified us of their intent to vacate the facility and move their operations to Kent State Stark. We’ll begin our process of exploring the possibilities for the space,” Whitehill said. “It’s an incredible facility. It can be used in a variety of different ways, and certainly, we have a number of community partners that have expressed interest over the years in using that space, so that’s, I guess, the exciting work ahead.”

Earlier this year, ArtsinStark retained Webb Management Services, a national company with representation in Ohio that provides consulting services to the arts and cultural industries, to undergo a three-phase cultural asset study that includes an assessment of the Cultural Center campus.

The assessment was paused during the the Players Guild’s due-diligence period so that a Phase I report can include the future use of the 37,000-square-foot theater space that, in addition to performance spaces, includes offices, rehearsal space, a green room, lobby and dressing rooms.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wooster, OH
Canton, OH
Entertainment
Stark County, OH
Entertainment
Kent, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Kent, OH
City
Canton, OH
County
Stark County, OH
richlandsource.com

St. Peter's grad opens Selah Beauty Spa in downtown Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- Adaija Perry was glowing, but it wasn't from a deluxe facial or flawless makeup job. It was simply joy. The Mansfield woman had made her dream come true. Perry, a 2015 graduate of St. Peter's School, celebrated the grand opening of Selah Beauty Spa on Saturday with a small crowd of supporters by her side.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Patti Kastelic leaves her mark on OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby

MANSFIELD -- OhioHealth Mansfield has felt like home for Patti Kastelic over the past 47 years. But Kastelic closed the door to her office for the final time on Friday -- after decades of treating patients and facilitating much of the growth the hospital has undergone over the years. Kastelic’s...
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Guild#Cultural Center#Kent State University#Performing#Ksu#Pgt
richlandsource.com

Take a look at Kingwood Hall in the sun of 1926

MANSFIELD -- The Hall at Kingwood is certainly a formal setting today as seen from the Park Avenue side but when viewed in its original state, as Mr. King knew it when he first moved into his home, there was a much more relaxed and country home atmosphere. Part of...
MANSFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

Are you craving a tasty sandwich stuffed with corned beef?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland. If you mention the words "corned beef" in Cleveland, Slyman's will be the first thing that comes to many people's minds. This deli serves some of the best (and biggest) corned beef sandwiches in the city. You can't go wrong with their signature corned beef sandwich; their Reubens are also mouthwatering. And if you want corned beef for breakfast, Slyman's has got you covered. Check out their corned beef breakfast sandwich and corned beef hash.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles Fourth of July parade returns after two-year absence

After two years of no parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Niles brought its Fourth of July parade back with thousands of people showing up to celebrate. Kids and families gathered along the curbs in main street to hear the marching bands, collect candy and enjoy the floats. Marching bands, cheerleaders, dance teams and majorettes all joined in on the celebration.
10TV

Kids push paralyzed Akron man's tractor out of ditch

KENT, Ohio — People do great things all the time, and that's a wonderful thing. But, it's not every day you see a group of kids coming together to lend a helping hand. Yet, that's exactly what happened a few weeks ago to Akron native, 24-year-old Matt Parisi. He...
KENT, OH
WKYC

Peaceful protests in Akron take a turn as sun sets

AKRON, Ohio — Protests remained peaceful in Downtown Akron this weekend after the shooting death of Jayland Walker by the Akron Police Department, but as the sun set on Sunday evening, the scene of the protests took a turn in the other direction. 3News' Neil Fischer reported from the...
AKRON, OH
The Repository

The Repository

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy