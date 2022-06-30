ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsboro, OH

Streetsboro to ask voters for two changes to city's charter on November ballot

By Diane Smith, Record-Courier
 4 days ago

Streetsboro voters will be asked to amend two sections of the city charter in the November election.

The proposed amendments were brought forth by the city's Charter Review Commission, which meets every five years to review potential changes to the city charter. The city's charter requires council to pass the prosed changes on to voters as written.

The first ballot issue would amend the part of the charter dealing with contracts and purchases to create a board of control, which would have the authority to make purchases of $5,000 or less and execute all contracts on behalf of the city.

A second charter change would exempt the city's Downtown District from requirements for voter approval of changes to zoning district classification and density regulations.

Previously, council members wanted to remove the $5,000 limit on the purchases the Board of Control could make. But Mayor Glenn Broska said because nobody from council was present at the Charter Review Commission's final meeting to justify the potential amendment, no change was made.

Council members said the change they had requested was a minor one, and they didn't understand why their concern wasn't considered. But, they said, they had no choice but to put the changes on the ballot as written.

Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at 330-298-1139 or dsmith@recordpub.com.

RICHFIELD, OH
