Memphis, TN

Doctor shares tips for a safe 4th of July

By Amanda Hanson
actionnews5.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fireworks go hand-in-hand with Independence Day and safety...

www.actionnews5.com

actionnews5.com

City of Memphis opens cooling center as heat index tops 100 degrees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to the predicted heat index the City of Memphis is opening a cooling center Monday to help keep community members in need out of the scorching temperatures. The cooling center will open at the Marion Hale Center from noon-8 p.m. The center is located at...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Fourth of July fireworks plan for pets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fireworks are a fun, festive staple of July Fourth celebrations, but it’s not always fun and games. For your furry friends, it can be one of the scariest days of the year. Pet owner Sonja Jackson said, “Ya know, the fireworks have already started and...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Community celebrates 1 year cancellation of Byhalia pipeline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been one year since plans to build the Byhalia Pipeline have been scrapped, and the Memphis Community Against Pollution held a cookout Saturday to celebrate. Justin J. Pearson is the Co-Founder and President of MCAP. “July 2nd will be a day of fun, food,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
actionnews5.com

Bluff City Life: Thurs., 09 June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Memphis’ soul, doesn’t get it old! It grows, building on our legacy and transforming our modern world! There’s no better place to be than in the heart of what makes Memphis great!. Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

3 shot in front of Tiger Lane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were shot Saturday evening at Evelyn Avenue and East Parkway South, police say. Memphis Police responded to the scene around 7:06 p.m. Two victims are in critical condition and have been rushed to Regional One Hospital. Another non-critical victim has been transported to Methodist Hospital.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mid-South Fourth of July festivities to attend this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re looking for fireworks and fun this weekend, we’ve got you covered by providing a list of upcoming festivities throughout the Mid-South region. Graceland is hosting several special events and parties for Independence Day, and the iconic Graceland Mansion will be beautifully lit...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 injured in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say three people were injured in a shooting in Midtown Saturday evening. Police responded to the scene on Evelyn Avenue near East Parkway South, near Tiger Lane, at around 7:06 p.m. Memphis Police say two people were critically injured, while a third victim is in non-critical condition. Police say there […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Victim identified after shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police have identified a teen who was shot and killed in Parkway Village. The shooting happened in the 3200 block of West Danville Circle on June 24 around 10:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim Sunday as 19-year-old Allieon Warr. This shooting is one of four […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

8 hurt in Whitehaven 4-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Eight people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in Whitehaven Saturday night. Police say the crash happened in the area of East Raines Road and Neely Road around 11:30 p.m. The victims were transported to area hospitals. One person is in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Cordova homeowner confronts burglar, shot at twice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Cordova homeowner was shot at last week after police say they discovered a burglar in the driveway. The suspect was confronted while he was burglarizing vehicles on Nesting Woods Circle. He fired two shots at the victim and then fled in the passenger side of a light-colored sedan with rear bumper damage. Ring camera footage shows the unknown suspect’s car.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13′s Darrell Greene’s open letter to Mearl Purvis

MEMPHIS, TENN. — To my friend Mearl:. It has been a master class. Sitting by your side every night for 12 years was an education I never expected. Far beyond learning to be a better journalist, you have taught me to be more gracious, kind, and understanding. You led by example how to passionately love our community and, just as importantly, how to receive that love in return. Through triumphs and tribulations, you have been there for me and our FOX13 family. You have also made us each feel we are a part of your family as you celebrated with us marriages, births, and graduations.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ripley shooting suspect captured by U.S. Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kylan Beard, who was wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person dead and two injured in Ripley, Tennessee, has been captured by the U.S. Marshals. He was found in Memphis, according to TBI. Beard, 19, has been accused of shooting and killing Donell Barbee, Jr. Two children were also […]
RIPLEY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3 injured in Midtown triple shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were hurt in a Midtown shooting Saturday night. At approximately 7:05 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call at Evelyn Avenue and East Parkway South. When officers arrived, two people were taken to Regional One in critical condition, and one...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man steals company semi-truck to rob Marion bank, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Arkansas man has been arrested in Memphis one week after robbing a bank in Marion, Ark., using a stolen company vehicle, police say. Using cooperation and information from witnesses and citizens, police were able to identify Brandon McGruder, 24, as the suspect responsible for the robbery.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Sisters accused of robbing, stripping man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Memphis man was taken to the hospital at the end of May after detectives say he was beaten and robbed in Frayser. Even the victim’s clothes were taken, leaving him in his boxers. Police say a man was stripped of his phone, money, and clothes on Frayser Boulevard. Adding insult to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphian to compete in Nathan’s hot dog eating contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphian will be spending his Independence Day trying to eat his way to victory. Brett Healey is competing in the 2022 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Championship in Coney Island. The contest is back at its iconic location after COVID-19...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman prays for community after fatal South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are launching an investigation after a man was fatally shot in South Memphis. One woman, who has called the area home for nearly a decade, is telling WREG she heard the commotion as it happened a few feet outside her front door. For years Josephine Drain has called South Memphis home. […]
MEMPHIS, TN

