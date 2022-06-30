ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cast Of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Breaks Down Season 5 Trailer’s Biggest Moment

By Karen Kemmerle
It’s summertime and that can only mean one thing: a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation ! Our favorite MTV squad is ready for a brief reprieve from the responsibilities of their everyday lives, whether it be parenting or a grueling touring schedule or running their various empires. When the gang gets together, nothing is off-limits. Discussing marital problems, rehashing old grudges, and starting new feuds—they are all in the mix.

Along with delivering drama, the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation always knows how to party and let loose, and that enticing balance is what keeps fans coming back season after season. Before last week’s premiere, we got the chance to briefly speak with stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Nicole Buckner about the new season, the return of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and one of the trailer’s most shocking moments.

In Season 5, fans get to see the gang travel from the east coast to two different western destinations: El Paso, TX and San Diego, CA. When asked which was their favorite place to visit, Farley struggled to answer, but finally admitted, “San Diego is one of the most beautiful places to visit.” Buckner quickly added, “San Diego had really, really good food,” while Sorrentino was more caught up with the city’s “beautiful scenery and weather.” Maybe another reason that the trio favored San Diego is that their families were able to accompany them, while it was just the OG cast members flying solo on the El Paso trip.

Ever evolving, Sorrentino has transformed himself over the years, moving from being tagged “The Situation” to “The Inspiration” to “The Investigation” and now to “The Instigation” in Jersey Shore Family Vacation ‘s latest season. When we asked about his new persona, Sorrentino revealed his latest iteration was sparked by “a certain cast member’s decision that may have bled into my life and my friends.” He further teased: “You see me stepping in and calling them out. Throughout the season, you’ll see how we navigate a real mess and try to overcome it.” When asked what his next evolution will be, Sorrentino responded: “I’m going to go back to ‘The Inspiration’ and stick with that. I’m about to be seven years sober and very grateful to be a new dad.”

One of the most exciting aspects of Season 5 is the return of Polizzi as a full-time cast member. While many fans have expressed their delight, no one is more thrilled than Buckner to welcome her back into the fold. “It always feels like a part of us is missing when one of us isn’t there,” Buckner gushed. “I was just happy to have my meatball back.” According to Buckner, she and Polizzi got up to their usual “meatball antics” in both El Paso and San Diego. She added: “Jenni joined us a lot on these meatball days. I was so proud of her.” Farley confirmed her story. “I barely remember the trips, which makes me think that I had a lot of fun.” Both women also confirmed that they drank Polizzi’s new Messy Mawma Wine . “It’s really good non-hangover wine, which makes us drink more,” Farley laughed.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zqniE4S1I0?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

One of the most shocking moments in the Season 5 trailer showed Angelina Pivarnick throwing a glass of red wine on Pauly D’s girlfriend (and all-around sweetheart) Nikki Hall. “Everybody was like, what is happening?” Buckner remembered. Sorrentino added: “It was a crazy night. It seemed like there was about to be a big brawl in the room.” For her two cents, Farley said she only had one thought pop into her head, “Run.” Judging from Pivarnick’s past actions, we can’t say we blame her! It’s going to be a wild season for sure.

Watch new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation every Jerzday at 8/7c on MTV.

