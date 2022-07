After the start of the pandemic, the federal government issued three rounds of stimulus checks: Eligible Americans received up to $1,200 starting in April 2020, up to $600 beginning in December 2021 and up to $1,400 starting in March 2021. It's unlikely another round of federal stimulus money is coming this year. But some states are issuing tax refunds and relief checks to their residents.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO