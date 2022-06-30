ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennebunk, ME

At final Select Board meeting, Baldwin calls serving Kennebunk his 'greatest honor'

By Shawn P. Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago

KENNEBUNK, Maine — At his last meeting as a member of the Kennebunk Select Board on Tuesday, Chair Blake Baldwin thanked colleagues, town officials and loved ones for their collaboration and support during his two terms in office and at times spoke candidly about the burdens of leadership.

During the annual town election on June 14, Baldwin lost his re-election bid in a three-way race that resulted in newcomers Miriam Whitehouse and Leslie Trentalange winning the two seats on the Select Board that were on the ballot.

“To the town of Kennebunk, I appreciate the honor that you bestowed upon me over these past six years to allow me to be of public service,” Baldwin said. “Serving this community is the greatest honor that I’ve ever had in my life.”

Elected to his first term in 2016, Baldwin started chairing the Select Board in 2019. He often had a folksy, community-spirited style at the helm and frequently brought light humor to the proceedings. Some of that humor showed through on Tuesday, as the board reached the point on its agenda of thanking him and fellow outgoing Select Board member Frank Paul, who opted not to seek another term, for their service.

“Here’s something that was on my bucket list,” Baldwin said. “I get to read my political obituary.”

In recent years, Baldwin occasionally got into heated exchanges with a few residents during the public comment portions of meetings. Most of them were with resident John Costin, and Baldwin’s last meeting on Tuesday was no exception.

Costin took issue with Baldwin for not honoring his wish to speak longer on a local matter than the time usually allotted to members of the public.

“Happy last meeting, Blake,” Costin said. “Happy last meeting.”

Later in the meeting, Baldwin referred to the exchange with Costin.

“I was hopeful that I would get through this meeting unscathed, but unfortunately that was not to be the case,” he said. “I will say I won’t miss those confrontations like the one I just had.”

Baldwin also reflected on the recent political campaign that culminated with the annual town meeting .

“It has been very unpleasant for me over the past six months to be the subject of false narratives and misinformation that was advanced in opposition to my campaign to be reelected to this board,” said Baldwin, who did not elaborate. “But I was raised to believe that if you do not have anything nice to say, then you should say nothing at all.”

Baldwin looked to Whitehouse and Trentalange in the audience and congratulated them on their recent success at the polls.

“As Frank and I lay down the heavy burden of leading this town, I wish all the luck to you,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin also thanked town officials, Town Manager Michael Pardue, and his wife, Jo Ann, for their support and collaboration during his two terms as a Select Board member.

Reading from a prepared statement, Select Board member Lisa Pratt described Baldwin, a local videographer, as a “highly dedicated” board member since he was elected to his first term six years ago.

“He has served on multiple task forces and volunteered countless hours of service to the community,” Pratt said, referring to Baldwin’s video recording of town events and his stint clearing the ice as a Zamboni driver at the Waterhouse Center during the wintertime.

Pratt noted that Baldwin served as secretary, vice chair and chair at points during his two terms on the Select Board. As a Select Board member, he also served as the board’s liaison to Regional School Unit 21 as well as numerous committees – the town’s Bicentennial Committee, Committee on Aging, Community Garden Committee, Downtown Committee, Economic Development Committee, Festival Committee, and Tree Committee, among them.

Paul served three years on the board. In a prepared statement, Baldwin highlighted Paul’s involvement on the Select Board, noting that his colleague had served on the town’s Communications and Dispatch Subcommittee and Ordinance Review Subcommittee. Baldwin also mentioned that Paul served as the board’s liaison to the town’s Affordable Housing Committee, Historic Preservation Commission, Lower Village Committee and Site Plan Review Board during his tenure. As well, Baldwin said, Frank has volunteered his time as a Zamboni operator at the Waterhouse Center.

“Frank’s commitment to the board is deeply appreciated,” Baldwin said.

Pardue presented gifts to both Baldwin and Paul: copies of a local history book featuring postcards of Kennebunk, gift certificates to Via Sophia By the Sea , a new local restaurant, and cards of appreciation. While he did so, residents and town officials in the audience applauded Baldwin and Paul, with many rising from their seats.

The Select Board also welcomed Whitehouse and Trentalange, who sat next to each other in the audience at the meeting.

Whitehouse is a newly retired microbiologist and a longtime volunteer in the community. Earlier this year, she served as a spokesperson for The Upstanders, a local group that successfully opposed the recent effort to recall RSU 21 School Board member Tim Stentiford.

Trentalagne is a U.S. Navy veteran and an actress who works in marketing at Generations Dentistry in Arundel.

Baldwin’s and Paul’s last official day as Select Board members was Thursday, June 30. Whitehouse and Trentalange started their terms on Friday, July 1, the official beginning of the town’s new fiscal year.

Members of the Select Board praised Baldwin when each had the opportunity to speak near the end of the meeting.

“Thank you for being an amazing mentor,” said Pratt, who was elected to the board last year. “Thank you for your leadership.”

Select Board member Bill Ward told Baldwin that the town had done well as a result of his presence on the board.

“Going back through all the years that I remember this board, I think you probably – no doubt, hands down – might have been one of the best chairmen we’ve ever had,” Ward said. “We certainly will miss you.”

