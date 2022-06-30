Who has the cheapest gas in Kansas? A look at fuel prices across the state

With gas prices soaring, Kansas motorists are searching for the cheapest fuel.

According to GasBuddy.com, a website that provides gas prices through user-submitted data, as of June 30, the nation's average gas price for unleaded is $4.85. The price has risen nearly 24 cents in the last month. Within the last year, fuel price averages have increased by $1.72.

How do gas prices in Kansas compare to the national average?

Even though gas prices are continuing to climb, Kansas remains one of the states where the average cost of fuel is below the national average.

Kansas's average gas price as of June 30 sits at $4.57 per gallon, about 28 cents cheaper than the rest of the country. Compared to last month, the price of gas is 43 cents higher. Just a year ago, gas prices in Kansas were $1.69 cheaper.

When compared to other states, Kansas's average is the 11th least expensive in terms of gas price average.

Each Wednesday, we'll take a closer look at gas prices around the state. These prices, provided by GasBuddy app users and gas station owners, are updated regularly. We'll update prices here weekly.

Here’s a look at some of the lowest prices found around the state as of June 30.

Cheapest gas prices in Topeka

Sam's Club, 1401 SW Wannamaker Road — $4.39

Quick Stop, 3101 SW 29th St. — $4.40

BP, 3120 SW Gage Blvd. — $4.40

Shell, 2525 SW 29th St. — $4.45

Phillips 66, 2901 SW Topeka Blvd. — $4.45

Cheapest gas prices in Hutchinson

KGO, 828 W. 4th Ave. — $4.29

Murphy USA, 1903 E. 17th Ave. — $4.35

Cenex, 1905 E. 4th Ave. — $4.37

Yesway, 1630 E. 30th Ave. — $4.37

Kwik Shop, 4216 N. Plum St. — $4.37

Cheapest gas prices in Salina

Sam's Club, 2919 Market Pl. — $4.33

Kwik Star, 100 N. Broadway Blvd. — $4.43

Sinclair, 848 N. Broadway Blvd. — $4.45

Casey's, 500 N. Ohio St. — $4.53

24/7 Travel Store, 2230 N. 9th St. — $4.53

Prices were last updated at 10:00 a.m. CT on June 30