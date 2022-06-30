ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica Observer-Dispatch

After weeks-long search, Utica man charged in Mohawk Street stabbing

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
 4 days ago
A 35-year-old Utica man was arrested last Friday in relation to a stabbing that occurred nearly three weeks earlier in Utica, police reported Wednesday.

Ray Colon-Ortiz was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, after being located by New York State parole officers, according to a release from Utica police.

Crime:Signs pointing to a quieter Fourth of July this year, area police say

Police and first responders:Mohawk Valley emergency care is facing a workforce crisis. How new training might help

Utica police responded June 4 to the St. Elizabeth Campus of Mohawk Valley Health Systems for a man who had walked in with stab wounds. He told police a man he was familiar with had approached him on the 800 block of Mohawk Street and began arguing with him, during which he drew a pocket knife and stabbed him in the stomach before leaving, the release said.

Utica police obtained surveillance footage and spoke with witnesses at the scene and confirmed Colon-Ortiz's identity before he was eventually located, the release said. He is currently being held in Oneida County jail, according to jail records.

