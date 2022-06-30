New adventures ahead for Carlsbad Public Library

Beth Nieman has been the face of the library for the past 18 years. She has read many stories to families, celebrated Summer Reading, and watched as her storytime children grew up and brought their children to enjoy the library. She recently left the library for a new adventure. She will be missed by all. And we wish her nothing but happiness on her adventure.

We would like to welcome Breanna Voorhis, she will be replacing Beth. Some of you might already know her as Breanna has been working for the library before being promoted to this position. She has spent the last months working and building our programs for our adult patrons. Breanna is passionate about programming at the library. She is excited to add more children programs now that she is in this position.

Before working at Carlsbad Public Library Breanna was a high school English teacher as well as being the school librarian for Jefferson Montessori Academy. Breanna is originally from Colorado. Breanna is passionate and excited to fill the big shoes she has to replace with Beth leaving. Breanna loves kids and she is most excited about expanding our STEM programming at the library.

“I’m so excited to start using our new STEM lab and have the kids get creative with STEM activities.” Beth help bring STEM into the library and Breanna will continue this legacy. We offer STEM Club every month. Science teachers and professionals come in and teach the kids a new STEM topic each month. Anything from chemical reactions to solar power have been topics. Kids are able to have hands-on learning. And it has been great to watch them learn and collaborate together. They learn by asking questions and interacting with each other. Breanna has already reached out to more organizations in our community to build this program. The Carlsbad Cavern Junior rangers program will present our next STEM Club.

We want the children’s library to be an environment that creates and supports learning and growth which fosters culture of exploration, innovation, and forward thinking. Learning happens in so many different creative ways, and we hope to make changes that embrace that.

There are many changes ahead. But we want to make sure all of the changes are for the better. Your feedback is vital. We want to know ways we can make the library a better place for you and your family. We have been working on growing our services and programs at the library the last two years as we will continue to do. If there is as service or program you want to see let us know. You can do this in person, or by taking our survey. To take the survey go to https://forms.gle/YJ1fT9SZ5CFhoWXE7.

Please stop by the library to welcome Breanna and enjoy your summer programs. Make sure to sign up for the summer reading program. There is fun for all ages this summer you will not want to miss.

Sarah can be reached by phone 575-885-6776 or emailing sejones@cityofcarlsbadnm.com.