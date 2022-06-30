ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Personnel file: June 30, 2022

By Delaware Business Now
delawarebusinessnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Committee of 100 announced that Elizabeth Keller will become the new Executive Director of the organization effective July 11. She succeeds Jennifer Kmiec who is retiring. Keller moves to The Committee of 100 from the Delaware Tourism Office, which she joined in 2010 and served as Director since 2017. She...

delawarebusinessnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdac.com

Plastic Bags Banned In Delaware

WILMINGTON, DE (AP) – A plastic bag ban has taken effect in Delaware. The law prohibiting all businesses other than restaurants from distributing plastic carryout bags kicked in on July 1. Some establishments are instead offering reusable bags, either for free or at a cost. The Delaware General Assembly passed a law banning some plastic bags in 2019 and then updated that law in 2021, expanding both the bags banned and the stores that are impacted.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Improvements planned at state park campgrounds

The state of Delaware is getting 3.2 million dollars in federal funding to improve campgrounds at several state parks. The funds are from the US Economic Development Administration and are earmarked for Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore, Killens Pond, Lums Pond, and Trap Pond state parks. The improvements include:. Cape Henlopen:...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Delaware Business
delawarebusinessnow.com

Guest view: First State stands as a beacon for abortion access

This week, the world changed for Americans. The conservative-dominated Supreme Court has overturned Roe vs. Wade and removed the rights for women in America to make their own reproductive health decisions. In 2022, women today have less freedom than their mothers. I want everyone to know and understand that safe...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Sunken ship added to Delaware's reef system

Divers have a new site to check out just off the coast of Delaware. DNREC sunk a retired ship last week at a reef site 16.5 miles offshore and at depth of 86 feet. WATCH the sinking on DNREC's YouTube Channel. The Texas Star was last used as a commercial...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Ground is broken for new Sussex Family Court

The long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony took place June 28 in downtown Georgetown on the site of what will be the new Sussex County Family Court building at the corner of Race and Market streets, across from the Sussex County Courthouse. “This is a great day for the Family Court of the...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness convicted on three counts in Delaware

DELAWARE- Friday, a jury convicted State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness of official misconduct, illegally structuring contracts, and conflict of interest. The verdict marks the first conviction of a sitting statewide elected official in Delaware history. With the news breaking, Delaware leaders have spoken out. Attorney General Kathy Jennings said, “From the...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beebe Healthcare#Health And Human Services#Mental Health Services#The Committee Of 100#Engineering Department#The Survey Department
delawarebusinessnow.com

House leaders urge Auditor McGuiness to step down

House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst and House Majority Whip Larry Mitchell called for Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness to resign. They went further and said Gov. John Carney should remove her from office if a resignation is not forthcoming. McGuiness was convicted by a Kent County Grand Jury on three...
DELAWARE STATE
MyChesCo

Upper Uwchlan Township Board of Supervisors to Conduct Public Hearing on Ordinance to Eliminate F1 and F2 Flexible Development Overlay District

CHESTER SPRINGS, PA — The Upper Uwchlan Township Board of Supervisors recently announced that they will be conducting a public hearing on July 18, 2022, to consider and possibly adopt an Ordinance proposing to eliminate the F1 and F2 Flexible Development Overlay District from the Township Zoning Map. This would effectively remove the ability of property owners in these districts to apply for special exceptions that allow for more flexible development.
UPPER UWCHLAN TOWNSHIP, PA
wdac.com

Delaware Lawmakers End Legislative Session

DOVER, DE (AP) – Delaware lawmakers have wrapped up their legislative session after a successful push by Democrats to enact measures tightening gun ownership laws and expanding access to abortions. Gov. John Carney signed a package of gun control measures that fellow Democrats rammed through the General Assembly in the wake of recent mass shootings in other states. Lawmakers also put the finishing touches on record-setting spending plans. They consist of a $5.1 billion operating budget, a $1.46 billion capital budget, and $69.4 million in grants to community organizations, nonprofit groups, and volunteer fire companies.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
US News and World Report

Children Fight for Delaware to Get Its Own Dinosaur

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Right now is an interesting time to be a dinosaur lover in Delaware. For one thing, the new dinosaur blockbuster “Jurassic World: Dominion” is still gobbling up interest in theaters, which is good for folks who haven’t had a chance to see it yet.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Summer tourism booming in Rehoboth Beach amid inflation concerns and short-staffing

Delaware’s beaches are open and operating this summer as if COVID-19 never existed. Delaware residents join thousands of visitors on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk, waiting in lines outside their favorite ice cream shop, restaurant, or Funland ride. State and city restrictions have long been lifted, and the majority of businesses have returned to their pre-pandemic business models.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
american-rails.com

Delaware Scenic Train Rides

Delaware has a long history with the iron horse despite never containing more than 300+ route miles of railroad. During the industry's "Golden Age," the Pennsylvania Railroad was the predominant provider, ranging from its electrified Northeast Corridor in the north to its Delmarva Peninsula lines penetrating south through Dover, the eastern shore of Maryland, and terminating at Cape Charles, Virginia.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

State lawmakers pass new rules for rent increases at manufactured homes parks

The only major tenant’s rights bill to pass during this year sets new rules for when and how landowners can increase rents for manufactured home owners. State Sen. John Walsh’s bill also expands the number of manufactured home owners eligible for state rental assistance and prohibits landowners from increasing rent if they do not fix outstanding health and safety problems.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Only 3.5 miles to the Delaware beaches

Only 3.5 miles to the Delaware beaches and less than 4 miles to Ocean City, MD, BUT with Delaware's low taxes! Your summer getaway is calling! NEW HVAC in 2021. Singlewide home built in 1993 with LARGE sunroom addition and large primary bedroom addition and new deck. Nearby community picnic tables and grills available for use right next to the water. Boat ramp available for only $60/year with boating access to Dirickson Creek and Little Assawoman Bay. So much fun at your fingertips including the Freeman Stage at Bayside, beaches, waterparks, restaurants, mini golf and more! Monthly LOT RENT WILL BE $800 but includes sewer, trash, recycle, yard waste pick up, and the Delaware Relocation Trust Fund. Rentals/Airbnb, etc are NOT allowed. HOA is $10/year and voluntary.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Survey offers insight into surf-fishing program

Delaware State Parks officials are reviewing the results of a survey recently sent to everyone who obtained a surf-fishing permit in the last three years. The goal is to use responses to find a better way to manage the surf-fishing program, while also developing a baseline measure to compare with future surveys.
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy