Radio Station Loops ‘Killing in the Name’ After DJs Are Fired

Judas Priest's 1986 Fuel for Life Tour seemed like a ripe opportunity to document the band onstage for the second time in its career. The quintet had scored a hit seven years prior with Unleashed in the East, a platinum seller recorded in Tokyo that became Priest's highest-charting album to date (No. 70) on the Billboard 200. In the interim, albums such as British Steel, Screaming for Vengeance and Defenders of the Faith had turned the band into a worldwide arena headliner. And as they prepared for a reset after 1986's synth-heavy and polarizing — but still platinum — Turbo, Judas Priest decided to roll tape (and cameras) during their June concerts at the Omni in Atlanta and Reunion Arena in Dallas for what became Priest … Live!, released on June 21, 1987.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO