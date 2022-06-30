Apartment renters in SLO have little space, research finds

The empty lot in Atascadero that was once a Walmart battlefield could hold a grocery store and mixed-use residential and retail development in the near future. Although some neighbors expressed concerns about recent changes to the project and questioned the city's transparency efforts, the City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit for the project on June 28. Construction on the 11-acre lot will continue commercial build-out at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road, which abuts residential areas to the north and east.

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO