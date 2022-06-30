Apartment renters in SLO have little space, research finds
4 days ago
San Luis Obispo fairs among the worst cities in the country in the amount of personal space renters have in apartments. [Tribune]. In San Luis Obispo, there are on average 2.47 renters per apartment and 1.09...
For two years, the pandemic curtailed our county’s Fourth of July festivities. Now is the moment to make up for lost time!. Celebrate your Fourth of July with a concert by Kevin Graybill on the oceanfront lawn at the Cliffs Resort in Shell Beach from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Open to the community, there will be music, lawn games, a full bar and fire pits. It is a great place to escape the crowds and enjoy beautiful ocean views.
The Santa Maria City Council voted to enact Stage 2 of the city's Water Shortage Contingency plan, outlining water preservation rules amid the statewide drought.
The empty lot in Atascadero that was once a Walmart battlefield could hold a grocery store and mixed-use residential and retail development in the near future. Although some neighbors expressed concerns about recent changes to the project and questioned the city's transparency efforts, the City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit for the project on June 28. Construction on the 11-acre lot will continue commercial build-out at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road, which abuts residential areas to the north and east.
The Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area has been under constant threat of closure which forced a grassroots organization, Friends of Oceano Dunes, to take up the challenge to defend their continued access. For over 20 years, Friends has been fighting the legal battle in the courts which is very costly.
Lots going on Monday in the north county. The Pancake Breakfast at the Templeton fire station precedes the fourth of July parade. The parade runs through Templeton beginning at ten. Atascadero will hold its annual 4th of July Music Festival at the lake park bandstand from 4-8 Monday afternoon and...
The Paso Robles Fire Department is investigating four possible arson fires that were discovered Saturday burning in the riverbed area. Shortly before 9 a.m., a caller reported a fire in the riverbed near the wastewater treatment plant off Sulfur Springs Road. Firefighters arriving to battle the blaze discovered a second fire north of the first fire near Highway 101.
In an effort to address drug overdose deaths in Lompoc and throughout Santa Barbara County, the Lompoc Valley Medical Center emergency department is distributing free doses of Naloxone nasal spray — commonly known as Narcan — as part of the California Department of Health Care Services’ Naloxone Distribution Program.
In addition to its beautiful ocean views, there are also plenty of great things to do in Pismo Beach for couples. The list below includes Margo Dodd Park, Eldwayen Ocean Park, and Edna Valley. Check them out and make your day unforgettable! Interested in learning more? Read on for more suggestions! Here are a few of my favorites! Hopefully, you’ll find the perfect trip to the Pismo Beach area!
A teenager is in custody after he broke another boy’s jaw during a fight at the Downtown City Park in Paso Robles on Friday evening. The result of an ongoing feud, a 14-year-old suspect and a 12-year-old boy began fighting in the park. Approximately 18 others then joined in the melee.
Joseph William Huskey, age 85, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Kyle Nathan Hoyt, age 24, of San Simeon, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The principal of a Santa Maria catholic school is retiring after three decades of working in education. Michele Cox has served as principal of Saint Mary of the Assumption School. She was the regional representative on the archdiocese of Los Angeles Catholic School’s Leadership Council and Faith Committee. She helped bring
