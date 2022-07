TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The area of SW Topeka Blvd. and University Blvd. was closed off to traffic this afternoon due to an accident involving vehicles on fire. The accident happened around 2:20 p.m. at SW Topeka and University Blvd. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a semi-truck and a pickup truck were involved and both drivers were transported to the hospital.

