ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Rape victim seated at trial tainted case, court says

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aDXus_0gQu7hXE00

(WKBN) – The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a rape victim seated at the prosecutor’s table during the accused assailant’s trial tainted the case.

The court ruled that A Stark County man’s constitutional rights to a fair trial were violated when the alleged victim was permitted to sit at the prosecutor’s table during the trial.

Feds indict 9 for cocaine pipeline between Youngstown and Puerto Rico

A new trial was ordered.

Theodis Montgomery was convicted of kidnapping and rape and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

At the trial, the state’s attorney introduced the victim as the “state’s representative” and joined him at the table. Montgomery’s attorney objected, but the judge allowed the woman to stay.

Writing for the Court majority, it was decided that giving the victim the designation as “state’s representative” and allowing her to sit at the prosecutor’s table was a “structural error” that permeated the entire trial.

They said it misled the jury into believing that the prosecutor was counsel for the victim and eroded the “presumption of innocence” of Montgomery.

Justice Kennedy did not agree and wrote that the structural error ruling is “highly exceptional” and “too difficult to gauge.”

The victim said Montgomery punched and raped her inside her parent’s home in March 2018 while they were on vacation. Montgomery had been staying at the house and had known the victim for about 10 years, according to court records.

Montgomery admitted to having sex with the victim but said it was consensual.

He is appealing his conviction.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 5

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Supreme Court: Victim presence in rape trial unconstitutional

The state’s highest court reversed a rape and kidnapping conviction in a Stark County case, saying the presence of the victim at the prosecutor’s table set the defendant up for an unfair trial. The defendant will now be re-tried. The case involved the conviction of Theodis Montgomery, who was charged with rape and kidnapping of […] The post Ohio Supreme Court: Victim presence in rape trial unconstitutional appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio AG Yost comments on BCI investigation into police shooting in Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced a BCI investigation will take place into the officer-related shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker in a press release on July 3. “People want and deserve answers, and they shall have them. BCI will conduct a complete, fair and expert...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
Stark County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Stark County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Violent Crime#The Ohio Supreme Court
Brown on Cleveland

Akron's Black Elected Officials Ask the Department of Justice to Investigate a Police Shooting of an Unarmed Black Man

Black Elected Officials of Summit County LogoCourtesy of Summit County Black Elected Officials. Akron, OH. - The Black Elected Officials of Summit County call for practical police reform to prevent police brutality. The organization's members request intervention from the United States Department of Justice. In a recent press release, the organization says they are tired of police officers killing black men and women. The press release originated from the recent death of an unarmed black man who was allegedly shot at 90xs and struck 60xs by eight Akron police officers. The press release says that this caused the man's untimely death.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
Cleveland.com

Three Cuyahoga County corrections officers fired for stealing food from commissary

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Three correction officers at the Cuyahoga County Jail were fired for stealing commissary snacks for themselves or inmates, according to county records. The county launched an investigation in January after the associate warden, Jennifer Frame, received an anonymous tip that correction officers were stealing and giving away food and toiletries from the commissary.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy