State of Idaho responds to Planned Parenthood lawsuit over trigger law
The state of Idaho has, not surprisingly, objected to Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit against the state for its trigger law after the recent Supreme...www.kizn.com
The state of Idaho has, not surprisingly, objected to Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit against the state for its trigger law after the recent Supreme...www.kizn.com
it's understandable why a group like Planned Parenthood would want to fight Idaho's pro-life agenda. they are going to lose all of the body parts that they have been harvesting from the killing of innocent babies
Comments / 1