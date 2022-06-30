ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Traffic redirected after major water main leak on S. Front Street

By WECT Staff
WECT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - South Front Street is closed to traffic south of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge on Thursday while crews make an emergency water main repair. The 1000 to 1200 blocks of...

www.wect.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two cars hit 500-pound bear on River Road in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Highway Patrol says a crash in Brunswick County Sunday night involved two cars and a 500 pound bear. A trooper with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened just after 10:30 on River Road near Winnabow. Two cars were involved. The trooper...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Officials identify man that died in drowning at Oak Island beach

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A spokesperson with the Town of Oak Island confirmed that there was a fatal drowning just after 2 p.m. on Sunday in Oak Island. The Oak Island Fire Department, Police Department and Water Rescue were all dispatched. “Within minutes, responders arrived to find 52-year-old Kevin...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two watercraft collide on Intercoastal Waterway; minor injuries reported

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Coast Guard Sector North Carolina and local law enforcement are investigating a watercraft collision between pontoon boats on the Intercoastal Waterway near Holden Beach. The call came into the CGSNC just after 7 o’clock Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson with the CGSNC.
HOLDEN BEACH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Traffic
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man struck by lightning near Masonboro Island on Sunday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a person was struck by lightning off the coast Sunday. Witnesses reported it happened around 3:15 Sunday afternoon. According to spokesman, the person was near Masonboro Island. The person was struck by lightning. The New...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Crash closes lanes on Highway 9 in Little River, crews say

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles closed traffic in part of Little River late Friday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the wreck at 9:59 p.m. in the area of Highway 9 and Highway 57. No details about how the crash happened were...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Fear Memorial Bridge#Wect#Detour#Cfpua#Castle Street
WECT

Police search for woman last seen at bus station two weeks ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a woman they say may be endangered. Charity Rouse, 38, was last seen two weeks ago at the Cando Street bus station. Police aren’t sure what she was wearing at the time or where she was headed. Rouse...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Officer-Involved shooting in Carolina Beach leaves motel guests shaken

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Early Saturday morning shots rang out on the 300 block of N. Carolina Beach Avenue. At 12:28AM, Carolina Beach police arrived at Dolphin Lane Motel where they were involved in a shooting with an unidentified suspect. The exact details of why they were there is unknown at this time, but guests staying at the motel say they heard a lot of commotion going on outside.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Police identify body found in Banks Channel

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Wrightsville Beach Police have identified the body found in Banks Channel earlier this week. Paul Parker, 25, is the person pulled from the waterway on June 27. Wrightsville Beach Police responded to a call for service in the 500 block of Waynick Blvd. on...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WECT

Sunset Beach police ask for public’s help in car thefts

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help after three vehicles were stolen overnight from Sea Trail in Sunset Beach. The SBPD is asking residents with Ring cameras in the areas listed below to review any footage that may assist its investigation and call 910 579-6297:
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

BREAKING NEWS: NC 4th of July Festival Events cancelled for Saturday due to Tropical Storm Colin

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Colin has forced officials with the NC 4th of July Festival to cancel events scheduled for Saturday. The system quickly developed in the early morning hours off the coast of the Carolinas, prompting tropical storm warnings along the North and South Carolina coast from Charleston, SC to Duck, NC. There is a high risk of rip currents and winds gusts of up to 30 miles per hour.
SOUTHPORT, NC
wpde.com

Coroner identifies 23-year-old killed in North Myrtle Beach crash on Hwy 31

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Officials confirmed that a crash that happened Friday morning was deadly. The victim, identified as 23-year-old Kamiyah Belvin from Henderson, died of injuries she sustained in a vehicle collision that occurred Friday morning on Highway 31 near Robert Edge Parkway in North Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Coroner Patty Bellamy.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Where to watch fireworks around the Cape Fear this holiday weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We’re just four days from the 4th of July, but many local fireworks shows are taking place before the nationwide holiday on Monday. While there are sure to be countless amazing fireworks displays around the area, here’s a list of some of the biggest shows scheduled for the Cape Fear.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Southport welcomes 9/11 Mobile Museum to 4th of July Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Most people still remember exactly what they were doing the morning of September 11th, 2001. In Southport, at their annual 4th of July festival they welcomed a Mobile Museum filled with memories of that day. The Stephen Siller Foundation was formed in memory of Stephen Siller, a New York City Firefighter who lost his life saving people from the south tower of the world trade center on 9/11. Siller got stuck in traffic on his way to the towers the morning of the 11th and ran 3.5 miles with all of his gear on to meet his battalion, and his remains were never recovered from the wreckage.
SOUTHPORT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy