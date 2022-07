SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Animal Control responded to the scene of a dog attack early Friday morning. Dog owners say that when they let their Chihuahua out into the yard at 3 a.m. it was attacked by a stray grey pit bull. They stated the pit bull was not wearing a collar and they didn’t remember having seen the dog prior to this incident. The Chihuahua was injured in the attack and taken to the emergency veterinarian, according to a press release from the city.

