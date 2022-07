The Oswego County 4-H is now accepting applications for their Summer Shooting Sports Program. The program, led by New York State 4-H Shooting Sports Program trained volunteers and their community volunteers, is open to all boys and girls ages 12 to 19. This summer program has two options to choose from: Rifle or a sampler of shotgun with muzzleloading. Both are being held on Wednesday nights from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Rifle will begin July 13th and is held at the North Sportsman's Club in West Monroe. The Summer Sampler of shotgun and muzzleloading starts July 20th. Its first three sessions are at Leatherstocking Rod and Gun Club in Scriba and the last two classes are at Lock, Stock, and Barrel in Volney.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO