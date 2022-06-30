Inmate charged in fellow inmate’s death at Thomson prison

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Convicted murderer Fred Grabbe is scheduled for mandatory supervised release from an Illinois prison on July 15. The Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed the parole date with mywabashvalley.com. According to court documents obtained from the Clark County Circuit Court, Fred Grabbe was sentenced on September...
Another incident happened on the I-74 bike and pedestrian path July 2, as Bettendorf Police say a man driving a motorcycle entered the path. Police report a chase begun just before 2:00 a.m. after the man failed to stop at an intersection. Police say the motorcycle had no plates, and the man drove through a construction zone and parking lot during the pursuit before entering the I-74 path. The chase was then called off there.
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) – Dozens of people from the Dubuque community came out Saturday evening to pay their respects to three teens killed Friday morning in a car crash. The teens were students at Dubuque Senior High. A balloon release was organized by the cheerleaders of Senior High at Dalzell Field. Pictures of the tribute are above.
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Theshooting death of a man by a Davenport police officer last month has been declared justified by the Scott County Attorney's Office. Officer Michael Catton was called to a convenience store and found Jason Morales tampering with an air conditioning unit. Morales had fired one shot...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) —Rockford Police are asking the public for help locating Rico Jefferson, 32, accused of killing Maurice Simmons, 33, in October 2020. Officials say they arrived at 10:45 p.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Chateau Lane. When they entered the house, they found Simmons dead of gunshot wounds, just inside […]
The godmother of a little girl slain more than 30 years ago may finally have peace after the Iowa Supreme Court announced Thursday it upheld the conviction of her killer. The body of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis, of Rock Island, was discovered burning in a field near Jefferson Elementary School, 1027 N. Marquette St., Davenport, in 1990. Jennifer had been sexually abused and strangled.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal grand jury has indicted Houston Clyde, 25, of second-degree murder and other charges for stabbing a fellow inmate to death. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Clyde was an inmate at USP Thomson, in Thomson, Illinois, on November 27, 2020, when he stabbed his cellmate multiple times with […]
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The fatal shooting of 45-year-old Jason James Morales by a Davenport officer in June has been deemed justified by the Scott County Attorney’s Office. “The evidence in this case shows that the use of force by Officer Catton was justified and reasonable under the circumstances,”...
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured Saturday after a single-vehicle accident in Rock Falls, according to police. Officials say Rock Falls Police responded to the 500 block of West 6th Street at about 10:17 p.m. Saturday for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officers on scene found the injured driver, who later was airlifted to Rockford due to the severity of injuries, police said.
A Dubuque man was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison for a violent attack on an infant left in his care, as well as sex crimes against two girls. 20 year old Nicholas Beversdorf of Dubuque was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to six counts of child endangerment causing bodily injury and one count each of third-degree sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child. A report says police spoke with Ashley Gregory of Dubuque who reported finding injuries on her then-1-year-old daughter after the infant was in Beversdorf’s care for a little more than two hours on August 20th. Following the news about the infant attack, which injured the infant, two girls who were then younger than 15 reported that they were the victims of sexual crimes committed by Beversdorf.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Paige Lafary, 30, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on theft charges. She is also wanted for failing to appear in court in Dewitt and Clinton. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said...
Initial reports were saying disorderly subject, with possible barricaded subjects inside the business. Earlier tonight we received a call about a disturbance with multiple people at a business near the corners. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate the individuals involved as they had fled the scene prior to their...
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - At approximately 7:48 am Wednesday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and car on Highway 61 south of Boscobel. Investigators learned that a 47-year-old semi-truck driver from Dubuque was driving a 2021 Freightliner semi...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested William Jackson, 32, after an investigation into drug sales in the 800 block of Halsted Road. According to police, detectives within the Rockford Police Gang Unit, Narcotics Unit and Community Service Officers raided a home around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said they recovered 725 grams of cannabis, […]
The Iowa Supreme Court has rejected the appeal in the first-degree murder conviction of a Davenport man in his fourth trial. Stanely Liggins was found guilty in the 1990 death of nine-year-old Jennifer Lewis after her burning body was found in a field near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport. The Supreme Court denied Liggins’ claims there was jury misconduct, due process violations, and some witness testimony should not have been included in his fourth trial.
On Tuesday June 28, Ogle County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of West Mud Creek Road. After investigation, Deputies arrested 30-year-old Alexandria Hodge of Rockford for possession of a controlled substance (crack/cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and improper container of cannabis/driver. Hodge was also issued citations for illegal window tint and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police are investigating 10 American Bully dogs stolen near the Bettendorf Public Library. According to police, they took a report on June 19, of three adults and seven puppy American Bullies nnnear the Bettendorf Public Library. If you have information about the stolen dogs, police...
Iowa State Patrol says three Dubuque teenagers were killed early Friday morning when the driver of the car lost control. According to the police report, the Chevy Camaro the three were in, lost control on NW Arterial and W 32nd Street in Dubuque. That's when the car hit a ditch,...
DUBUQUE, Iowa – Three eastern Iowa teens are dead following a high-speed rollover crash in Dubuque early Friday morning. It happened around 1:21 a.m. near the intersection of NW Arterial and W 32nd Street, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. A Chevy Camaro driven by 18-year-old William Wodrich IV was traveling […]
Comments / 0