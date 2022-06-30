Inmate charged in fellow inmate’s death at Thomson prison

A Dubuque man was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison for a violent attack on an infant left in his care, as well as sex crimes against two girls. 20 year old Nicholas Beversdorf of Dubuque was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to six counts of child endangerment causing bodily injury and one count each of third-degree sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child. A report says police spoke with Ashley Gregory of Dubuque who reported finding injuries on her then-1-year-old daughter after the infant was in Beversdorf’s care for a little more than two hours on August 20th. Following the news about the infant attack, which injured the infant, two girls who were then younger than 15 reported that they were the victims of sexual crimes committed by Beversdorf.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO