ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

With a $440 million endowment, new Milwaukee-based Ruth Foundation for the Arts will be a force in philanthropy

By Jim Higgins, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdERq_0gQu6ggi00

Funded by a bequest from the late Ruth DeYoung Kohler II, the new Milwaukee-based Ruth Foundation for the Arts is poised to become a major force in American arts philanthropy.

The foundation, which has launched with an endowment of $440 million, plans to ramp up to annual giving of $17 million or more, it said in a statement released Thursday. That annual amount would put the Ruth Foundation at the top of arts giving, Joel Wachs, the president of the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, told The New York Times.

DeYoung Kohler, who died in 2020, was director of Sheboygan's John Michael Kohler Arts Center from 1972 to 2016. Under her leadership, the JMKAC was recognized internationally as a leader in studying and preserving artist-built environments, such as the late Mary L. Nohl's home in Fox Point, as well as self-taught and vernacular artists.

Her passion projects included the Art Preserve in Sheboygan, which opened in 2021, a center for study and conservation of more than 25,000 pieces from art environments by 38 national and international artists.

She also was a major shareholder in privately held Kohler Co., which John Michael Kohler founded in 1873.

Karen Patterson, a former senior curator at JMKAC, is the new foundation's executive director. Under the leadership of Patterson and program director Kim Nguyen, the foundation "will seek to explore new possibilities in arts philanthropy that safeguard creativity and take a people-centric approach."

In a statement, the foundation announced an initial round of giving totaling $1.25 million, with grants of $10,000 to $50,000 to 78 nonprofit arts organizations around the country, including Arts@Large and the Milwaukee Film Festival in Milwaukee.

For the initial round of grants, Ruth Foundation called on a group of nearly 50 artists around the country, asking them to nominate worthy organizations. The grant process will continue to be invitation based, the foundation said.

In addition to making grants, the foundation's plans include collaborating with other entities on a visiting artists program for art schools, a fellowship program for artists, and research grants for cultural workers.

Interested people can sign up for an email newsletter about the foundation's work at rutharts.org/.

Contact Jim Higgins at jim.higgins@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jhiggy.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Camp Rise: Milwaukee kids get 1st paychecks from program

MILWAUKEE - Two hundred Milwaukee boys with Camp Rise, a summer youth program, earned their first paychecks Friday, July 1. At Clovernook Park on the city's northwest side, a cleanup effort is underway – and dozens of Camp Rise kids are hard at work. "It feels really good. I...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

The Village People are iconic, problematic and magnetic

The great Milwaukee summer is coming! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. I didn’t see the Village...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
City
Sheboygan, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Stonebank Lions 3rd and 4th of July Parade and festival

Celebrate the holiday weekend at the Stonebank Lions 3rd and 4th of July parade and festival. Events kick place at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 3rd and Monday, July 4th at Stonebank Community Park, W335N7065 Stone Bank Road, Oconomowoc.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Milwaukee Clinic Offers Services to Underinsured Patients

Research indicates that Milwaukee currently has 1 primary care provider to every 1,355 residents and that the areas experiencing the highest levels of poverty include 45% of the overall county population, but only 27% of primary care. Primary care providers that do practice within the city are not in the areas of greatest need.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lake Country Picnic Company serving luxury picnics

WAUKESHA — Anyone can grab a bottle of wine and a group of their best friends to enjoy a luxury picnic experience put on by the Lake Country Picnic Company. What started as a side hustle for owner Ashley Kipp has now become a full-time business. Kipp said she was working a full-time job last year when she decided to finally pursue her business idea in the Milwaukee and Waukesha County area.
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Wachs
Person
John Michael Kohler
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Mass after Roe ruling, 'prayers for 63M lives lost to abortion'

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - In the week since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, it’s been an emotional time for many. While protestors are expressing anger and frustration, others feel hopeful. "You’ve got to remember, many pro-lifers never thought this day would occur," said Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki.
BROOKFIELD, WI
rejournals.com

NAI Greywolf closes pair of industrial sales in Milwaukee market

NAI Greywolf recently completed two industrial sales, one in Milwaukee and the other in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The Milwaukee property, at 3804 W. Vliet St., was completed on behalf of the seller. The 5,726-square-foot office and warehouse building includes a vacant lot acreoss the alley. The property also has a driven-in bay.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

LaCrosse joins Wisconsin cities banning gay conversion therapy, but practice remains legal in rest of state

Although Wisconsin is home to the first openly-gay U.S. Senator, the state lags behind many others in its protection of LGBTQ people. In fact, the Wisconsin legislature has taken steps to enshrine the practice of gay conversion therapy, a practice that uses a variety of techniques meant to change someone’s sexuality, which can lead to psychological damage and suicide.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Charity#American#The Ruth Foundation#The Visual Arts#The New York Times#Fox Point#Kohler Co
menomonee-falls.org

Garbage & Recycling Collection - Week of July 4th

There will be no collection on Monday, July 4th due to the holiday. Residential garbage and recycling will be collected one day after the usual collection day for the remainder of the week. If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at 262-532-4700 or pw@menomonee-falls.org.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
On Milwaukee

Will the cheel reopen in Thiensville? If so, when?

In a world where it’s expensive to run a restaurant due to supply chain issues and rising costs, building a restaurant is equally – if not more – challenging. Few have felt these challenges more intimately than Chef Barkha Limbu Daily and Jesse Daily, owners of the cheel, 105 S. Main St., who found themselves watching helplessly as the Thiensville restaurant they’d poured seven years into building burned to the ground before their very eyes in November of 2020. [Listen to the Dailys talk about their experience first-hand on the FoodCrush podcast.]
THIENSVILLE, WI
Racine County Eye

Inaugural Racine HarborMarket a foodie paradise and more

The inaugural Racine HarborMarket on Thursday evening was truly a foodie paradise!. Folks from all over crammed into Downtown Racine’s Monument Square to shop for fresh baked goods, produce, artisan cheeses, honey, hand-made soaps, flowers, plants and more. There were also plenty of summertime food options, including barbecue, sweet...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snow leopard euthanized, Milwaukee County Zoo officials say

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo revealed on Wednesday, June 29 that one of its snow leopards, Asa, was humanely euthanized last Friday, June 24. Officials said in the Facebook post that Asa "had been experiencing a declining quality of life due to advanced renal failure." The zoo post went...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

July 4th Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Fourth of July holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, July 4. Reminder: Collection...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy