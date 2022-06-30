Who has the cheapest gas in South Dakota? A look at fuel prices around the state

With gas prices soaring, South Dakota motorists are searching for the cheapest fuel.

According to GasBuddy.com, a website that provides gas prices through user-submitted data, as of June 30, the nation's average gas price for unleaded is $4.85. The price has risen nearly 24 cents in the last month. Within the last year, fuel price averages have increased by $1.72.

How do gas prices in South Dakota compare to the national average?

Even though gas prices are continuing to climb, South Dakota remains one of the states where the average cost of fuel is below the national average.

South Dakota's average gas price as of June 30 sits at $4.67 per gallon, about 18 cents cheaper than the rest of the country. Compared to last month, the price of gas is 46 cents higher. Just a year ago, gas prices in South Dakota were $1.66 cheaper.

When compared to other states, South Dakota's average is the 19th least expensive in terms of gas price average.

More: Gas tax holiday relief will likely be mild, short. Americans should brace for higher prices

Each Wednesday, we'll take a closer look at gas prices around the state. These prices, provided by GasBuddy app users and gas station owners, are updated regularly. We'll update prices here weekly.

Here’s a look at some of the lowest prices found around the state as of June 30.

Cheapest gas prices in Sioux Falls

Kum & Go, 1400 N. Minnesota Ave. — $4.55

Cenex, 1900 W. 12th St. — $4.55

Kum & Go, 1005 W. 11th St. — $4.59

Kum & Go, 501 N. Minnesota Ave. — $4.59

BP, 1500 W. 12th St. — $4.59

Cheapest gas prices in Aberdeen

Street Corner Aberdeen, 710 N 10th St. — $4.44

Bonn Express, 801 N. US-281 — $4.44

Shell, 2105 6th Ave. SE — $4.44

M&H, 202 6th Ave. SW — $4.44

Cenex, 802 6th Ave. SW — $4.44

Sinclair, 208 2nd St. N — $4.44

Cheapest gas prices in Watertown

Freedom, 225 W. Kemp Ave. — $4.58

Casey's, 2019th St. NE — $4.68

Casey's, 1854th St. NE — $4.68

Cenex, 152 4th St. NE — $4.68

Cenex, 220 10th St. SW — $4.68

Cheapest gas prices in Brookings

Casey's, 6208th St. S — $4.55

Phillips 66, 600 6th St. — $4.55

Casey's, 122 W. 6th St. — $4.55

Shell, 916 6th St. — $4.57

Pump N Pak, 1203 Main Ave. S — $4.59

Prices were last updated at 10:15 a.m. CT on June 30

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Who has the cheapest gas in South Dakota? A look at fuel prices around the state