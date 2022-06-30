From the superintendent’s desk: Restoring the Roar

DeSantis’ commission approved a $1 billion increase in homeowners’ insurance rates last fall. That is why our insurance premiums are spiking. When the Legislature met in a special session last month in Tallahassee, they approved a new law committing $2 billion of our tax dollars to the reinsurance program, basically to prop up the insurance companies. So that is $3 billion of our tax dollars going towards homeowners insurance. And yet, Senator Boyd, the sponsor of the bill said that insurance premiums may not stabilize for the next 12-18 months.

