Jefferson County, FL

From the superintendent’s desk: Restoring the Roar

By admin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocrates once said, “The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” As of today, July 1, the Jefferson County Schools is officially back in control of the future of education in our community and we are focused on...

tallahasseereports.com

Opportunities Land at Tallahassee Airport

$145 Million in Private Investment Could Create Over 1,500 Permanent Jobs, Generate Millions in Revenue. On Wednesday, June 22nd, the Tallahassee City Commission heard a brief presentation from Tallahassee Airport Executive Director David Pollard related to two private investment projects seeking to conduct business at the Tallahassee airport. According to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

City of Tallahassee makes adjustments to trash pickup schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee residents who typically receive trash pickup service on Monday will need to place their bins by the curb on Monday night instead. The City of Tallahassee is changing their pickup schedule due to the 4th of July holiday on Monday. As for the rest of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Three local elections already decided

The qualification period for candidates for public offices ended recently, with the result of three presumptive winners in local races. The three candidates who stand unopposed are incumbent Monticello Councilman George Evans, of Group 1; incumbent Monticello Councilwoman Gloria Cox, of Group 2; and Willie Ann Dickey, the sole candidate for the School Board, District 2, seat presently occupied by longtime School Board Member Sandra Saunders.
MONTICELLO, FL
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta block party provides school supplies to families

VALDOSTA – A Back to School Community Block Party hosted by the City of Valdosta will give families the opportunity to pick up school supplies. The City of Valdosta is hosting a Back to School Community Block Party on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Drexel Park located at 1401 North Patterson Street. Families are invited to come and pick up backpacks filled with school supplies.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Thomasville Eagle Scout installs Fit Trail at local park

A local Eagle Scout recently completed the installation of a 10-station Fit Trail, adding another amenity to Thomasville's Cherokee Park for the community to enjoy. The idea of a Fit Trail originated a few years ago when Brookwood student Christopher Watt was researching service project ideas to become an Eagle Scout. He came up with the idea of a Fit Trail, installing five exercise stations around Cherokee Lake. "The stations are constructed of wood and include simple exercises like sit-ups, stretches, and pull-ups," said Mike Owens, Parks/Recreation & Golf Manager for the City of Thomasville. "This system provides another opportunity for exercise at our parks."
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

University Courtyard Apartment Complex residents fed up with management

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The University Courtyard Apartment Complex is leaving residents frustrated after they said a water heater fell through two floors, causing flooding and severe water damage. Avery Evans, one of the residents at the Tallahassee apartment complex on South Adams Street, said a water heater fell from...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

South Georgia and North Florida Independence Day events

At the Miller County (Georgia) Courthouse, there will be vendors, kids activities, water slide, inflatables, train ride and entertainment from Kevin Whoo from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fireworks will begin after dark at Spring Creek Park. July 3. Downtown Apalachicola Independence Eve Celebration. The celebration will be held at...
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

WCTV 4th of July programming changes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to the 4th of July holiday, WCTV is making some changes to its programming. 6 a.m.: The Good Morning Show at 6 a.m. A complete TV listing for all of WCTV’s channels can be found by CLICKING HERE.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

Broken seal causes sewer spill in Valdosta

A broken seal is to blame for a sewer spill in Valdosta Thursday. City of Valdosta officials say that they received notification of a possible ruptured sewer line at the 2400 block of Gornto Road Thursday, June 30. It was determined after review that a seal from the discharge side...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

International business set to come to Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -South Georgia continues to grow with an international company making Thomasville its headquarters. Ecrimesa is a family-owned business from Spain that has been selling metal parts since 1954. Shelley Zorn, a Thomasville economic developer, said the business will benefit the area with new job openings. “Ecrimesa will...
THOMASVILLE, GA
villages-news.com

Who is to blame for spike in insurance rates?

DeSantis’ commission approved a $1 billion increase in homeowners’ insurance rates last fall. That is why our insurance premiums are spiking. When the Legislature met in a special session last month in Tallahassee, they approved a new law committing $2 billion of our tax dollars to the reinsurance program, basically to prop up the insurance companies. So that is $3 billion of our tax dollars going towards homeowners insurance. And yet, Senator Boyd, the sponsor of the bill said that insurance premiums may not stabilize for the next 12-18 months.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WALB 10

Lowndes Co. Humane Society in need of foster homes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Several animal shelters in South Georgia are getting overcrowded. Leaving animals without “furever” homes. This year alone, the Valdosta Lowndes County Humane Society has taken in over 500 furry little friends. Humane society employees said that number continues to increase daily. Emily Smith is...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee Fire Department responds to 2 overnight fires

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to two fires early Friday, one at Bannerman Crossings Shopping Center and another off Whippoorwill Drive, according to a press release. Firefighters found a golf cart on fire at Bannerman Crossings around 1:20 a.m. The release says the fire started to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wvua23.com

Girl, 12, missing in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a 12-year-old girl who is believed to be in danger. Daisha Pettus, who is Black, was last seen in the area of 48th Street in Fairfield June 27 around 7 a.m. She was wearing an orange jumpsuit and a wig with black and green braids.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 18:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Leon The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 624 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Florida A And M, or near Tallahassee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Woodville, Tallahassee, Florida A And M, Florida State University, Doak Campbell Stadium, Lake Bradford, Ralford Greenway, Leon Sinks, Gaither Community Center, Lake Munson, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Eight Mile Pond, Chaires, Tallahassee Regional A/P, State Capital Complex, Governors Square Mall, Natural Bridge, Springsax Park, Belair and Apalachee Regional Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEON COUNTY, FL

