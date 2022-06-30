ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, FL

July show at the Jefferson Arts Gallery

By admin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those who love supporting the artistic endeavors of the creative people in their communities, or for those who merely wish to appreciate art itself, mark your calendars! “The Sweetest Smiles of Summer” members exhibit at the Jefferson Arts Gallery is almost here!. On Saturday, July 2,...

Wonderful Family Home in Quiet and Safe Cul-de-sac in the Arvah Branch Neighborhood Eastside

This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ideal for raising a family. It has a dining room for family gatherings and a breakfast nook for on-the-go family activities. There is a separate living room for quiet reading or practicing the violin. The vaulted and oversize family room is great for watching sports on the big-screen TV. The family will love the updated, efficient kitchen and bar area for family cooking. The house sits on almost ¾ of an acre, most of which is fenced for kids and pups. There is a whole-house generator for those stormy times. The neighbors are all like family and take care of each other!
International business set to come to Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -South Georgia continues to grow with an international company making Thomasville its headquarters. Ecrimesa is a family-owned business from Spain that has been selling metal parts since 1954. Shelley Zorn, a Thomasville economic developer, said the business will benefit the area with new job openings. “Ecrimesa will...
City of Tallahassee makes adjustments to trash pickup schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee residents who typically receive trash pickup service on Monday will need to place their bins by the curb on Monday night instead. The City of Tallahassee is changing their pickup schedule due to the 4th of July holiday on Monday. As for the rest of...
University Courtyard Apartment Complex residents fed up with management

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The University Courtyard Apartment Complex is leaving residents frustrated after they said a water heater fell through two floors, causing flooding and severe water damage. Avery Evans, one of the residents at the Tallahassee apartment complex on South Adams Street, said a water heater fell from...
Charles’ First Alert Weather - Sunday, July 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will stay high today as ample atmospheric moisture, daytime heating and southerly flow allow for better rain chances Sunday. Showers and isolated thunderstorms were already in place in the Big Bend Sunday morning, and rain coverage will likely stay high Sunday. Rain chances for...
Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Tallahassee, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Clients enjoy wonderful food and order their famous American hamburgers, soft fried sweet potatoes, and outstanding shepherd's pie at this institution. Order some delicate pancakes, abundant strawberries with cream, and delicious vanilla ice cream. Its guests can sample a variety of its fantastic tap beer, amazing wine, and excellent craft beer. Midtown Caboose, according to most critics, serves superb American coffee, great smoothies, and great tea.
Tallahassee Fire Department responds to 2 overnight fires

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to two fires early Friday, one at Bannerman Crossings Shopping Center and another off Whippoorwill Drive, according to a press release. Firefighters found a golf cart on fire at Bannerman Crossings around 1:20 a.m. The release says the fire started to...
Man arrested in Bainbridge homicide

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested after the homicide of another man in Bainbridge, according to Chief Redell Walton with Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). BPS said on June 21 around 5:40 p.m., Cedric Senior, Jr., 20, was found dead at the scene. On June 22, Shoteick Rogers, 19, was arrested for the homicide.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 18:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Leon The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 624 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Florida A And M, or near Tallahassee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Woodville, Tallahassee, Florida A And M, Florida State University, Doak Campbell Stadium, Lake Bradford, Ralford Greenway, Leon Sinks, Gaither Community Center, Lake Munson, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Eight Mile Pond, Chaires, Tallahassee Regional A/P, State Capital Complex, Governors Square Mall, Natural Bridge, Springsax Park, Belair and Apalachee Regional Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Three people die from suspected drug overdose in Gadsden County

Gadsden County, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people were found dead in Gadsden County from suspected drug overdoses during the start of the holiday weekend, according to multiple law enforcement agencies. The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the death of two women found inside a home in the St. Hebron...
Vehicle hits, kills Live Oak man

A Live Oak man died when he stepped in front of a vehicle along US Highway 90 Sunday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 67-year-old Live Oak man stepped into the path of a 38-year-old Lee man driving a sedan eastbound around 9980 US Highway 90 in the eastbound travel lane just east of County Road 49 around 12:30 a.m.
