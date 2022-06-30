July show at the Jefferson Arts Gallery

This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ideal for raising a family. It has a dining room for family gatherings and a breakfast nook for on-the-go family activities. There is a separate living room for quiet reading or practicing the violin. The vaulted and oversize family room is great for watching sports on the big-screen TV. The family will love the updated, efficient kitchen and bar area for family cooking. The house sits on almost ¾ of an acre, most of which is fenced for kids and pups. There is a whole-house generator for those stormy times. The neighbors are all like family and take care of each other!

LEON COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO