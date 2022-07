(Parkersburg, Iowa) – The driver of a 2016 Chevy Silverado pickup and two children were injured, Sunday, when the vehicle was struck by a Canadian National train in Butler County. The accident happened at around 3:55-p.m. in Parkersburg. The Iowa State Patrol reports 28-year-old Aleshia M. Meeks, of Parkersburg and her children, ages one and four, where traveling north on 2nd Street, when Meeks failed to yield to the westbound locomotive. The crash remains under investigation.

PARKERSBURG, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO