ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

FMC Corporation makes agreement to acquire BioPhero

By Alex Gray
Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

FMC Corporation has announced an agreement to acquire BioPhero, a Denmark-based pheromone research and production company. This will add BioPhero’s pheromone-based insect control technology to FMC’s portfolio. Pheromones can be used in an integrated pest management program to control the buildup of insect populations in a farmer’s...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Australia's Neurizer inks $1 bln supply deal with S.Korean conglomerate

(Updates with details, background) July 4 (Reuters) - Australian urea producer Neurizer Ltd said on Monday it signed a A$1.5 billion ($1.0 billion) deal with a unit of South Korean conglomerate DL Holdings to supply 500,000 tonnes of granular urea per year. Neurizer, which develops inputs for food production, said...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Brazil farmers harvest almost one-third of second corn

SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested nearly a third of their second corn in center south fields, as dry weather and the higher temperatures that prevailed last week continued to favor the work, especially in top grower Mato Grosso. According to agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Czech 2022 grain harvest seen down 0.9% yr/yr -stats office

PRAGUE, July 4 (Reuters) - last updated with 2021 results - T he Czech Republic's grain harvest should decrease by 0.9% this year to 7.16 million tonnes, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Monday in its first crop estimate this season. Last year, the grain harvest totalled 7.22 million tones. The following forecasts are based on data collected as of June 10. The data are actual harvest results. CROP (tonnes) 2022-June 2021-final 2020-final wheat 4,958,146 4,960,925 4,902,414 rye 119,925 126,581 172,364 barley 1,723,434 1,749,134 1,816,182 oats 158,726 194,745 183,357 triticale 200,914 193,445 213,256 BASIC GRAINS 7,161,146 7,224,830 7,287,572 rapeseed 1,065,052 1,024,928 1,245,328 NOTE. The overall area sown with basic grains increased to 1,298,775 hectares, from 1,235,253 hectares harvested in 2021. (Reporting by Robert Muller)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China hog futures surge most since contract launch on tighter supply

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - China's most active live hog futures contract closed up 7.7% on Monday, the biggest daily gain since the contract launched in January 2021, as rapidly rising physical prices spurred a more bullish market. The September contract traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange reached 22,695 yuan...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fmc Corporation#Insect#Sustainable Agriculture
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Friday, July 1, 2022

In tonight’s Evening Edition, read about import and export markets, FMC's recent acquisition, and labor issues on the west coast. Brazilian fertilizer imports in June totaled 4.15 million tons, up from 3.5 million tons in the same month of 2021, according to government trade data released on Friday. The...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy